M M Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

431.55
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

M M Forgings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

132.89

54.93

57.41

81.91

Depreciation

-60.1

-56.73

-53.22

-41.99

Tax paid

-41.13

-8.32

-11.18

-13.57

Working capital

165.4

41.07

-38.73

99.54

Other operating items

Operating

197.05

30.94

-45.72

125.87

Capital expenditure

92.41

21.34

395.12

87.05

Free cash flow

289.47

52.28

349.39

212.92

Equity raised

952.44

885.84

781.18

603.1

Investing

28

0

0.58

4.13

Financing

192.24

-27.35

184.54

157.72

Dividends paid

14.48

12.07

14.18

12.07

Net in cash

1,476.63

922.83

1,329.87

989.95

