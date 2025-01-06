M M Forgings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
132.89
54.93
57.41
81.91
Depreciation
-60.1
-56.73
-53.22
-41.99
Tax paid
-41.13
-8.32
-11.18
-13.57
Working capital
165.4
41.07
-38.73
99.54
Other operating items
Operating
197.05
30.94
-45.72
125.87
Capital expenditure
92.41
21.34
395.12
87.05
Free cash flow
289.47
52.28
349.39
212.92
Equity raised
952.44
885.84
781.18
603.1
Investing
28
0
0.58
4.13
Financing
192.24
-27.35
184.54
157.72
Dividends paid
14.48
12.07
14.18
12.07
Net in cash
1,476.63
922.83
1,329.87
989.95
