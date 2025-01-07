iifl-logo-icon 1
M M Forgings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

435.85
(1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,104.64

725.64

727.29

620.61

yoy growth (%)

52.22

-0.22

17.18

29.72

Raw materials

-504.44

-346.94

-333.99

-257.95

As % of sales

45.66

47.81

45.92

41.56

Employee costs

-112.72

-76.49

-82.68

-65.28

As % of sales

10.2

10.54

11.36

10.51

Other costs

-285.73

-180.91

-185.42

-172.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.86

24.93

25.49

27.86

Operating profit

201.73

121.29

125.19

124.44

OPM

18.26

16.71

17.21

20.05

Depreciation

-60.1

-56.73

-53.22

-41.99

Interest expense

-27.31

-31.22

-33.05

-12.65

Other income

18.57

21.59

18.5

12.12

Profit before tax

132.89

54.93

57.41

81.91

Taxes

-41.13

-8.32

-11.18

-13.57

Tax rate

-30.95

-15.15

-19.48

-16.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

91.75

46.6

46.23

68.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.17

Net profit

91.75

46.6

46.23

68.5

yoy growth (%)

96.87

0.79

-32.5

57.77

NPM

8.3

6.42

6.35

11.03

