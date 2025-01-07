Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,104.64
725.64
727.29
620.61
yoy growth (%)
52.22
-0.22
17.18
29.72
Raw materials
-504.44
-346.94
-333.99
-257.95
As % of sales
45.66
47.81
45.92
41.56
Employee costs
-112.72
-76.49
-82.68
-65.28
As % of sales
10.2
10.54
11.36
10.51
Other costs
-285.73
-180.91
-185.42
-172.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.86
24.93
25.49
27.86
Operating profit
201.73
121.29
125.19
124.44
OPM
18.26
16.71
17.21
20.05
Depreciation
-60.1
-56.73
-53.22
-41.99
Interest expense
-27.31
-31.22
-33.05
-12.65
Other income
18.57
21.59
18.5
12.12
Profit before tax
132.89
54.93
57.41
81.91
Taxes
-41.13
-8.32
-11.18
-13.57
Tax rate
-30.95
-15.15
-19.48
-16.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
91.75
46.6
46.23
68.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.17
Net profit
91.75
46.6
46.23
68.5
yoy growth (%)
96.87
0.79
-32.5
57.77
NPM
8.3
6.42
6.35
11.03
