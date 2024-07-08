We wish to inform that 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company will to be held on Monday, 08 July 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The 78th AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, 08 July 2024 at 3 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing / Audio-Visual Means. Proceedings of 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)