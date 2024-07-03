SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹141.2
Prev. Close₹143.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.9
Day's High₹143.1
Day's Low₹138.2
52 Week's High₹261.65
52 Week's Low₹128.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)319.65
P/E25.99
EPS5.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Oct-2023
Equity Capital
23.13
17
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
49.11
6.21
Net Worth
72.24
23.21
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
70.96
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
70.96
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Thaai Casting Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Thaai Casting pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated June 02, 2010. Subsequently, Partnership Firm got converted into a Public Limited Company under the name of Thaai Casting Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the RoC, Tamil-Nadu and Andaman at Chennai dated June 12, 2023.Thaai Casting are distinguished automotive ancillary company, specializing in High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), as well as precision Machining of both Ferrous and Non-Ferrous materials and Induction heating and quenching. Founded by Mr. Sriramulu Anandan, a seasoned professional with extensive expertise in Pressure Die Casting and Machining Processes, their business model is firmly rooted in a B2B approach, catering to leading entities in the automotive components sector. High-Pressure Die Casting is a manufacturing process commonly used by Company for producing parts made from aluminium ingot. Induction heating and quenching are treatment processes to enhance the mechanical properties of various auto components. The Company operate diverse vertical products in Automobile components, including Engine Mounting Support Brackets, Transmission Mounts, Fork Shift and Housing, Armature - Steering Wheel, Electrical Connectors, YFG Base Frame (Right-hand drive side/Left-handdrive side), Housing, Top Cover, etc. Thaai Casting upholds a culture of continuous improvement through the implementation of the Kaizen philoso
The Thaai Casting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thaai Casting Ltd is ₹319.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thaai Casting Ltd is 25.99 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thaai Casting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thaai Casting Ltd is ₹128.5 and ₹261.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thaai Casting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.34%, 6 Month at -37.73%, 3 Month at -20.18% and 1 Month at -4.13%.
