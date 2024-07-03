Summary

Thaai Casting Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Thaai Casting pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated June 02, 2010. Subsequently, Partnership Firm got converted into a Public Limited Company under the name of Thaai Casting Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the RoC, Tamil-Nadu and Andaman at Chennai dated June 12, 2023.Thaai Casting are distinguished automotive ancillary company, specializing in High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), as well as precision Machining of both Ferrous and Non-Ferrous materials and Induction heating and quenching. Founded by Mr. Sriramulu Anandan, a seasoned professional with extensive expertise in Pressure Die Casting and Machining Processes, their business model is firmly rooted in a B2B approach, catering to leading entities in the automotive components sector. High-Pressure Die Casting is a manufacturing process commonly used by Company for producing parts made from aluminium ingot. Induction heating and quenching are treatment processes to enhance the mechanical properties of various auto components. The Company operate diverse vertical products in Automobile components, including Engine Mounting Support Brackets, Transmission Mounts, Fork Shift and Housing, Armature - Steering Wheel, Electrical Connectors, YFG Base Frame (Right-hand drive side/Left-handdrive side), Housing, Top Cover, etc. Thaai Casting upholds a culture of continuous improvement through the implementation of the Kaizen philoso

