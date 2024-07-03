iifl-logo-icon 1
Thaai Casting Ltd Share Price

138.2
(-3.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:22:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open141.2
  • Day's High143.1
  • 52 Wk High261.65
  • Prev. Close143.75
  • Day's Low138.2
  • 52 Wk Low 128.5
  • Turnover (lac)19.9
  • P/E25.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)319.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Thaai Casting Ltd KEY RATIOS

Thaai Casting Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

Thaai Casting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Thaai Casting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:50 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 36.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thaai Casting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Oct-2023

Equity Capital

23.13

17

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

49.11

6.21

Net Worth

72.24

23.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

70.96

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

70.96

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.13

View Annually Results

Thaai Casting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thaai Casting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thaai Casting Ltd

Summary

Thaai Casting Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name of Thaai Casting pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated June 02, 2010. Subsequently, Partnership Firm got converted into a Public Limited Company under the name of Thaai Casting Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation from the RoC, Tamil-Nadu and Andaman at Chennai dated June 12, 2023.Thaai Casting are distinguished automotive ancillary company, specializing in High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC), as well as precision Machining of both Ferrous and Non-Ferrous materials and Induction heating and quenching. Founded by Mr. Sriramulu Anandan, a seasoned professional with extensive expertise in Pressure Die Casting and Machining Processes, their business model is firmly rooted in a B2B approach, catering to leading entities in the automotive components sector. High-Pressure Die Casting is a manufacturing process commonly used by Company for producing parts made from aluminium ingot. Induction heating and quenching are treatment processes to enhance the mechanical properties of various auto components. The Company operate diverse vertical products in Automobile components, including Engine Mounting Support Brackets, Transmission Mounts, Fork Shift and Housing, Armature - Steering Wheel, Electrical Connectors, YFG Base Frame (Right-hand drive side/Left-handdrive side), Housing, Top Cover, etc. Thaai Casting upholds a culture of continuous improvement through the implementation of the Kaizen philoso
Company FAQs

What is the Thaai Casting Ltd share price today?

The Thaai Casting Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thaai Casting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thaai Casting Ltd is ₹319.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thaai Casting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thaai Casting Ltd is 25.99 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thaai Casting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thaai Casting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thaai Casting Ltd is ₹128.5 and ₹261.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thaai Casting Ltd?

Thaai Casting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.34%, 6 Month at -37.73%, 3 Month at -20.18% and 1 Month at -4.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thaai Casting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thaai Casting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.58 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 36.27 %

