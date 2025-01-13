Thaai Casting Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Oct-2023
Equity Capital
23.13
17
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
49.11
6.21
Net Worth
72.24
23.21
Minority Interest
Debt
45.53
44.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.95
0.46
Total Liabilities
118.72
67.77
Fixed Assets
64.3
41.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.6
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.13
Networking Capital
42.78
25.19
Inventories
27.66
17.46
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.91
12.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.55
9.79
Sundry Creditors
-11.51
-9.36
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.83
-4.88
Cash
11.05
0.89
Total Assets
118.73
67.78
