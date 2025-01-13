iifl-logo-icon 1
Thaai Casting Ltd Balance Sheet

132
(-4.38%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Oct-2023

Equity Capital

23.13

17

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

49.11

6.21

Net Worth

72.24

23.21

Minority Interest

Debt

45.53

44.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.95

0.46

Total Liabilities

118.72

67.77

Fixed Assets

64.3

41.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.6

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.13

Networking Capital

42.78

25.19

Inventories

27.66

17.46

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.91

12.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

19.55

9.79

Sundry Creditors

-11.51

-9.36

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.83

-4.88

Cash

11.05

0.89

Total Assets

118.73

67.78

