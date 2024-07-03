SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹1,899.8
Prev. Close₹1,882.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.3
Day's High₹1,899.9
Day's Low₹1,868.75
52 Week's High₹2,794
52 Week's Low₹1,720
Book Value₹366.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,102.84
P/E28.85
EPS65.3
Divi. Yield0
The transaction's formal buyers and sellers have yet to be determined. The corporation will hold its annual general meeting on September 5, 2024.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.23
27.23
27.23
33.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
11.54
Reserves
870.95
715.77
517.57
323.13
Net Worth
898.18
743
544.8
368.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
616.33
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-287.43
As % of sales
46.63
Employee costs
-51.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
75.18
Depreciation
-25.4
Tax paid
11.77
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
MANESH DAYASHANKAR MADEKA
E D & Wholetime Director
BHOUTIK DAYASHANKAR MADEKA
E D & Wholetime Director
MIHIR RUPESHKUMAR MADEKA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pravinchandra Ratilal Dholakia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jignasa Pravinchandra Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashit Ravishankar Vankani
Reports by Rolex Rings Ltd
Summary
Rolex Rings Limited started the business under partnership firm by two of its Promoters, Rupesh Dayashankar Madeka and Manesh Dayashankar Madeka in 1977-78. The partnership deed was executed at Rajkot on April 26, 1988 and Jiten Dayashankar Madeka was admitted as partner in Rolex Industries. Further, on October 10, 1989, Ashok Dayashankar Madeka and Pinakin Dayashankar Madeka were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries and on December 31, 2002, Bhautik Dayashankar Madeka, Paresh Dayashankar Madeka, Mihir Rupeshkumar Madeka, Hemal Paresh Madeka and Sanjay Bhagwanji Bole were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries. The partnership firm, thereafter, was converted into a joint stock company, in the name of Rolex Rings Private Limited, incorporated on February 13, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company name was changed to Rolex Rings Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on March 10, 2021, recording the change of Companys name to Rolex Rings Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components. The product Includes bearing rings, parts of gear box and automotive components, among others. It has offered a diverse range of hot forged and machined alloy steel bearing rings weighing from 0.01 kilograms to over 163 kilograms, and with inner diameter of 25 millimeters to outer diameter of 900 millimeters. This makes the products suitable for a wide range of end-user industries such as
Read More
The Rolex Rings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1873.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rolex Rings Ltd is ₹5102.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rolex Rings Ltd is 28.85 and 5.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rolex Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rolex Rings Ltd is ₹1720 and ₹2794 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rolex Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.04%, 3 Years at 16.87%, 1 Year at -25.24%, 6 Month at -25.90%, 3 Month at -22.93% and 1 Month at -8.43%.
