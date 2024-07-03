iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolex Rings Ltd Share Price

1,873.75
(-0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,899.8
  • Day's High1,899.9
  • 52 Wk High2,794
  • Prev. Close1,882.85
  • Day's Low1,868.75
  • 52 Wk Low 1,720
  • Turnover (lac)16.3
  • P/E28.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value366.23
  • EPS65.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,102.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rolex Rings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1,899.8

Prev. Close

1,882.85

Turnover(Lac.)

16.3

Day's High

1,899.9

Day's Low

1,868.75

52 Week's High

2,794

52 Week's Low

1,720

Book Value

366.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,102.84

P/E

28.85

EPS

65.3

Divi. Yield

0

Rolex Rings Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rolex Rings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rolex Rings' 2% equity change hands

Rolex Rings’ 2% equity change hands

27 Aug 2024|02:41 PM

The transaction's formal buyers and sellers have yet to be determined. The corporation will hold its annual general meeting on September 5, 2024.

Rolex Rings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.34%

Non-Promoter- 39.83%

Institutions: 39.82%

Non-Institutions: 6.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rolex Rings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.23

27.23

27.23

33.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

11.54

Reserves

870.95

715.77

517.57

323.13

Net Worth

898.18

743

544.8

368.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

616.33

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-287.43

As % of sales

46.63

Employee costs

-51.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

75.18

Depreciation

-25.4

Tax paid

11.77

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Rolex Rings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rolex Rings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

MANESH DAYASHANKAR MADEKA

E D & Wholetime Director

BHOUTIK DAYASHANKAR MADEKA

E D & Wholetime Director

MIHIR RUPESHKUMAR MADEKA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pravinchandra Ratilal Dholakia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jignasa Pravinchandra Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashit Ravishankar Vankani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rolex Rings Ltd

Summary

Rolex Rings Limited started the business under partnership firm by two of its Promoters, Rupesh Dayashankar Madeka and Manesh Dayashankar Madeka in 1977-78. The partnership deed was executed at Rajkot on April 26, 1988 and Jiten Dayashankar Madeka was admitted as partner in Rolex Industries. Further, on October 10, 1989, Ashok Dayashankar Madeka and Pinakin Dayashankar Madeka were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries and on December 31, 2002, Bhautik Dayashankar Madeka, Paresh Dayashankar Madeka, Mihir Rupeshkumar Madeka, Hemal Paresh Madeka and Sanjay Bhagwanji Bole were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries. The partnership firm, thereafter, was converted into a joint stock company, in the name of Rolex Rings Private Limited, incorporated on February 13, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company name was changed to Rolex Rings Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on March 10, 2021, recording the change of Companys name to Rolex Rings Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components. The product Includes bearing rings, parts of gear box and automotive components, among others. It has offered a diverse range of hot forged and machined alloy steel bearing rings weighing from 0.01 kilograms to over 163 kilograms, and with inner diameter of 25 millimeters to outer diameter of 900 millimeters. This makes the products suitable for a wide range of end-user industries such as
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rolex Rings Ltd share price today?

The Rolex Rings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1873.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rolex Rings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rolex Rings Ltd is ₹5102.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rolex Rings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rolex Rings Ltd is 28.85 and 5.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rolex Rings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rolex Rings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rolex Rings Ltd is ₹1720 and ₹2794 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rolex Rings Ltd?

Rolex Rings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.04%, 3 Years at 16.87%, 1 Year at -25.24%, 6 Month at -25.90%, 3 Month at -22.93% and 1 Month at -8.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rolex Rings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rolex Rings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.35 %
Institutions - 39.83 %
Public - 6.83 %

