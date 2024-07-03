Summary

Rolex Rings Limited started the business under partnership firm by two of its Promoters, Rupesh Dayashankar Madeka and Manesh Dayashankar Madeka in 1977-78. The partnership deed was executed at Rajkot on April 26, 1988 and Jiten Dayashankar Madeka was admitted as partner in Rolex Industries. Further, on October 10, 1989, Ashok Dayashankar Madeka and Pinakin Dayashankar Madeka were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries and on December 31, 2002, Bhautik Dayashankar Madeka, Paresh Dayashankar Madeka, Mihir Rupeshkumar Madeka, Hemal Paresh Madeka and Sanjay Bhagwanji Bole were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries. The partnership firm, thereafter, was converted into a joint stock company, in the name of Rolex Rings Private Limited, incorporated on February 13, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company name was changed to Rolex Rings Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on March 10, 2021, recording the change of Companys name to Rolex Rings Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components. The product Includes bearing rings, parts of gear box and automotive components, among others. It has offered a diverse range of hot forged and machined alloy steel bearing rings weighing from 0.01 kilograms to over 163 kilograms, and with inner diameter of 25 millimeters to outer diameter of 900 millimeters. This makes the products suitable for a wide range of end-user industries such as

