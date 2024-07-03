Rolex Rings Ltd Summary

Rolex Rings Limited started the business under partnership firm by two of its Promoters, Rupesh Dayashankar Madeka and Manesh Dayashankar Madeka in 1977-78. The partnership deed was executed at Rajkot on April 26, 1988 and Jiten Dayashankar Madeka was admitted as partner in Rolex Industries. Further, on October 10, 1989, Ashok Dayashankar Madeka and Pinakin Dayashankar Madeka were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries and on December 31, 2002, Bhautik Dayashankar Madeka, Paresh Dayashankar Madeka, Mihir Rupeshkumar Madeka, Hemal Paresh Madeka and Sanjay Bhagwanji Bole were admitted as partners in Rolex Industries. The partnership firm, thereafter, was converted into a joint stock company, in the name of Rolex Rings Private Limited, incorporated on February 13, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company name was changed to Rolex Rings Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on March 10, 2021, recording the change of Companys name to Rolex Rings Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components. The product Includes bearing rings, parts of gear box and automotive components, among others. It has offered a diverse range of hot forged and machined alloy steel bearing rings weighing from 0.01 kilograms to over 163 kilograms, and with inner diameter of 25 millimeters to outer diameter of 900 millimeters. This makes the products suitable for a wide range of end-user industries such as automotive, railways, industrial infrastructure, renewable energy, among others. In the year 1988, the company started manufacturing operations of forging and forged products and set up its first plant in Rajkot.In the year 989, the company obtained Importer-Exporter code for export of business.In the year 1991, the company commissioned license to work a factory for Unit -I.In FY 2003, the company purchased Sakamura model HBP-160.In FY 2007, it purchased 6 Manyo 600 tons Auto Forging Press and made investments by Rivendell PE LLC. During the same year, the company purchased Hatebur Hotmatic - HM75XL Hot Former and Sakamura Model HBP - 120SS. It availed registration of central excise for Unit 2.In FY 2010, the company purchased SMS MEER Ring Rolling line.In FY 2011, the company purchased Hatebur-Hotmatic@ HM 35 Machine. In FY 2014, the company set up a license to work a factory for Unit-3.In FY 2017, the company purchased Sakamura Model: HFW-1000-4 Hot Former.In FY 2018, the company purchased Servomoto Driven Screw Press 16000kN from Enomoto Machine Co. Limited.In FY 2021, the company supplied bearing rings and automotive components to over 60 customers in 17 countries, primarily located in India, United States of America and in European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Czech Republic, and Thailand. The Company raised funds from public through IPO by issuing 8,122,222 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 731 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 622,222 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 56 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 75,00,000 Equity shares aggregating to Rs 675 Crore in July, 2021.