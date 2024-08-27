Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
616.33
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-287.43
As % of sales
46.63
Employee costs
-51.86
As % of sales
8.41
Other costs
-168.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.28
Operating profit
108.86
OPM
17.66
Depreciation
-25.4
Interest expense
-11.69
Other income
3.42
Profit before tax
75.18
Taxes
11.77
Tax rate
15.65
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
86.95
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
86.95
yoy growth (%)
NPM
14.1
The transaction's formal buyers and sellers have yet to be determined. The corporation will hold its annual general meeting on September 5, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.