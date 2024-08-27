Rolex Rings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.23
27.23
27.23
33.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
11.54
Reserves
870.95
715.77
517.57
323.13
Net Worth
898.18
743
544.8
368.27
Minority Interest
Debt
18.06
81.53
222.92
238.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
48.73
45.82
60.78
32.41
Total Liabilities
964.97
870.35
828.5
638.75
Fixed Assets
470.53
436.64
425.65
373.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.48
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.68
1.3
0
0
Networking Capital
348.52
398.02
382.94
254.77
Inventories
240.47
255.58
261.68
171.07
Inventory Days
101.3
Sundry Debtors
217.59
228.46
230.54
170.8
Debtor Days
101.15
Other Current Assets
56.06
58.18
47.63
64.95
Sundry Creditors
-102.43
-111.42
-121.1
-115.99
Creditor Days
68.69
Other Current Liabilities
-63.17
-32.78
-35.81
-36.06
Cash
28.77
34.4
19.91
10.42
Total Assets
964.98
870.36
828.5
638.73
The transaction's formal buyers and sellers have yet to be determined. The corporation will hold its annual general meeting on September 5, 2024.Read More
