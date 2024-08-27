iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolex Rings Ltd Balance Sheet

1,808.95
(-2.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rolex Rings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.23

27.23

27.23

33.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

11.54

Reserves

870.95

715.77

517.57

323.13

Net Worth

898.18

743

544.8

368.27

Minority Interest

Debt

18.06

81.53

222.92

238.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

48.73

45.82

60.78

32.41

Total Liabilities

964.97

870.35

828.5

638.75

Fixed Assets

470.53

436.64

425.65

373.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

107.48

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.68

1.3

0

0

Networking Capital

348.52

398.02

382.94

254.77

Inventories

240.47

255.58

261.68

171.07

Inventory Days

101.3

Sundry Debtors

217.59

228.46

230.54

170.8

Debtor Days

101.15

Other Current Assets

56.06

58.18

47.63

64.95

Sundry Creditors

-102.43

-111.42

-121.1

-115.99

Creditor Days

68.69

Other Current Liabilities

-63.17

-32.78

-35.81

-36.06

Cash

28.77

34.4

19.91

10.42

Total Assets

964.98

870.36

828.5

638.73

Rolex Rings : related Articles

Rolex Rings’ 2% equity change hands

Rolex Rings’ 2% equity change hands

27 Aug 2024|02:41 PM

The transaction's formal buyers and sellers have yet to be determined. The corporation will hold its annual general meeting on September 5, 2024.

Read More

