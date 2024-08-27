iifl-logo-icon 1
Rolex Rings Ltd Board Meeting

1,791
(0.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Rolex Rings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Rolex Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results for Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for unaudited Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Rolex Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for unaudited financial results 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 20241 May 2024
Rolex Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Audited Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Rolex Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for December 2023 quarter Outcome of Board Meeting for Unaudited Results for Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Rolex Rings' 2% equity change hands

Rolex Rings’ 2% equity change hands

27 Aug 2024|02:41 PM

The transaction's formal buyers and sellers have yet to be determined. The corporation will hold its annual general meeting on September 5, 2024.

