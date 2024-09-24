iifl-logo-icon 1
Forge Auto International Ltd Share Price

102
(1.85%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.95
  • Day's High106
  • 52 Wk High115
  • Prev. Close100.15
  • Day's Low101.1
  • 52 Wk Low 74
  • Turnover (lac)105.26
  • P/E17.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)111.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Forge Auto International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

101.95

Prev. Close

100.15

Turnover(Lac.)

105.26

Day's High

106

Day's Low

101.1

52 Week's High

115

52 Week's Low

74

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

111.38

P/E

17.27

EPS

5.8

Divi. Yield

0

Forge Auto International Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Forge Auto International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Forge Auto International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:29 AM
Oct-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.62%

Non-Promoter- 11.21%

Institutions: 11.21%

Non-Institutions: 15.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Forge Auto International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

8.04

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

12.77

Net Worth

20.81

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Forge Auto International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Forge Auto International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajan Mittal

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Parmod Gupta

Independent Director

Bhupinder Preet Kaur

Independent Director

Ansh Jain

Independent Director

Navneet Kaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Medhavi Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Forge Auto International Ltd

Summary

Forge Auto International Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Auto International pursuant to Partnership Deed dated April 19, 2001. Later, the Firm was converted into a Private Company with the name Forge Auto International Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, Punjab. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Forge Auto International Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana.Company is an engineering company engaged into forging and manufacturing of complex and safety critical, forged and precision machined components such as big ring, small ring, big ball stud, gear blank with broach, stub axle assembly, flange yoke 325 HS, catering to different industry sectors like auto industry including automobiles, tractors, railways etc. and non-auto sectors like agriculture parts, hydraulic parts, striking tools etc. The Company started the business as a partnership firm in year 2001, to make its presence in forging sector. The manufacturing facility of the company is installed with the machines like medium frequency induction heating equipment, CNCs, VMCs (vertical milling centres), hydraulic surface grinder with all accessories, HMI screw press, shot blasting machine, Electric Screw Pres
Company FAQs

What is the Forge Auto International Ltd share price today?

The Forge Auto International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102 today.

What is the Market Cap of Forge Auto International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forge Auto International Ltd is ₹111.38 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Forge Auto International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Forge Auto International Ltd is 17.27 and 2.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Forge Auto International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forge Auto International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forge Auto International Ltd is ₹74 and ₹115 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Forge Auto International Ltd?

Forge Auto International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at 15.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Forge Auto International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Forge Auto International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.63 %
Institutions - 11.22 %
Public - 15.15 %

