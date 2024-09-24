Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹101.95
Prev. Close₹100.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹105.26
Day's High₹106
Day's Low₹101.1
52 Week's High₹115
52 Week's Low₹74
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.38
P/E17.27
EPS5.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
8.04
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
12.77
Net Worth
20.81
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajan Mittal
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Parmod Gupta
Independent Director
Bhupinder Preet Kaur
Independent Director
Ansh Jain
Independent Director
Navneet Kaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Medhavi Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Forge Auto International Ltd
Summary
Forge Auto International Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Auto International pursuant to Partnership Deed dated April 19, 2001. Later, the Firm was converted into a Private Company with the name Forge Auto International Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, Punjab. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Forge Auto International Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana.Company is an engineering company engaged into forging and manufacturing of complex and safety critical, forged and precision machined components such as big ring, small ring, big ball stud, gear blank with broach, stub axle assembly, flange yoke 325 HS, catering to different industry sectors like auto industry including automobiles, tractors, railways etc. and non-auto sectors like agriculture parts, hydraulic parts, striking tools etc. The Company started the business as a partnership firm in year 2001, to make its presence in forging sector. The manufacturing facility of the company is installed with the machines like medium frequency induction heating equipment, CNCs, VMCs (vertical milling centres), hydraulic surface grinder with all accessories, HMI screw press, shot blasting machine, Electric Screw Pres
The Forge Auto International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹102 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forge Auto International Ltd is ₹111.38 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Forge Auto International Ltd is 17.27 and 2.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forge Auto International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forge Auto International Ltd is ₹74 and ₹115 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Forge Auto International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at 15.25%.
