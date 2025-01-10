Forge Auto International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
8.04
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
12.77
Net Worth
20.81
Minority Interest
Debt
40.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.04
Total Liabilities
63.31
Fixed Assets
31.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
29.67
Inventories
35.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.81
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.5
Sundry Creditors
-28.79
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.39
Cash
0.52
Total Assets
63.31
