INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Dear Sir,
Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Forge Auto International Limited
We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of Forge Auto International Limited (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 22,, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies , the notes and other explanatory Information forming part of these Restated Financial Statement (Collectively the Restated Financial Statement) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 14th September, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus prepared by company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offering (SME - IPO) of equity shares, prepared in terms of the requirement of: -
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statements for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring prospectus/Red Herring prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed SME-IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.
We, Jasminder Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold the peer Review Certificate dated October 5, 2021.
We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:
This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:
& Associates vide their report dated and 04th Aug, 2023 and for the year ended March 31, 2022 has been Audited by M/s Naresh Gupta & Co. vide their report dated 26th Sep, 2022.
We state that no qualification in our report thereof no modification in restated financials was carried out.
In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that
We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for Financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed SME-IPO.
|Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus
|Note – 3 and 4
|Restated Statement of Long Term and Short - Term Borrowings/ Statement of principle Term of Secured loan and Assets charges as security and Statement of term & Condition of unsecured Loans.
|Note-5, 5(A) and 5(B)
|Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities
|Note-6
|Restated Statement of Other long-term liabilities
|Note-7
|Restated Statement of long-term provisions
|Note-8
|Restated statement of short-term borrowings
|Note-9
|Restated Statement of Trade Payables
|Note-10
|Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and short-term Provisions
|Note-11 and 8
|Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets
|Note-12 and 13
|Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments
|Note-14
|Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances
|Note-15
|Restated statement of other non-current assets
|Note-16
|Restated Statement of Inventory
|Note-17
|Restated Statement of Trade Receivables
|Note-18
|Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents
|Note-19
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances
|Note-20
|Restated Statement of Other Current Assets
|Note-21
|Restated Statement of Turnover
|Note-22
|Restated Statement of Other Income
|Note-23
|Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed
|Note-24
|Restated Statement of Change in Inventories
|Note-25 and 26
|Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses
|Note-27
|Restated Statement of Finance Cost
|Note-28
|Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization
|Note-29
|Restated Statement of Other Expenses
|Note-30
|Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities
|Note-31
|Restated Statement of Mandatory Financial Ratio
|Note-32
|Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction
|Note-33
|Restated Statement of Other Accounting Ratios
|Note-34
|Restated Statement of Capitalization
|Note-35
|Restated Statement of Tax Shelter
|Note-36
|Restated Statement of Other Notes
|Note-37 to 49
|Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated financial Statements
|Annexure IV
In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.
We, M/s. Jasminder Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.
The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.
The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.
We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.
In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Notes 1 to 49 of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.
Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME-IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.
For Jasminder Singh & Associates Chartered Accountants
FRN: - 016192N
CA. Ashish Jindal Partner
M. No. 559899
Place: Ludhiana Date: 06.09.2024
UDIN: 24559899BKAEUF7357
