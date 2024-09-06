INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Dear Sir, Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of Forge Auto International Limited We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of Forge Auto International Limited (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 22,, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies , the notes and other explanatory Information forming part of these Restated Financial Statement (Collectively the Restated Financial Statement) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 14th September, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/ Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus prepared by company in connection with its proposed SME Initial Public Offering (SME - IPO) of equity shares, prepared in terms of the requirement of: -

Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note") The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statements for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring prospectus/Red Herring prospectus/Prospectus to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed SME-IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 on the basis of notes to restatement in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note. We, Jasminder Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold the peer Review Certificate dated October 5, 2021. We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 13th June, 2024 in connection with the proposed SME-IPO of equity shares of the Company; The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the SME-IPO. This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

During the period of restatement up to period 31st March, 2024, since the company was having Partnership structure prior to conversion, therefore Audited financial statements of the Partnership Firm drawn as per generally accepted accounting policies in India (India GAAP) and as per the relevant provision of the Partnership Act, 1932 and after conversion into private limited company as per the relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013. The financial statement for the period ended March 31, 2024 has been Audited by M/s Jasminder Singh & Associates vide their Audit Report dated 02nd September, 2024 and for year ended on March 31, 2023, has been Audited by M/s Harpriya Garg

& Associates vide their report dated and 04th Aug, 2023 and for the year ended March 31, 2022 has been Audited by M/s Naresh Gupta & Co. vide their report dated 26th Sep, 2022.

We state that no qualification in our report thereof no modification in restated financials was carried out.

For the purpose of the restated financial, the Audited financial were prepared basis of the schedule III requirement and as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended; The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any; The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate; Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required; Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report; Depreciation was recalculated since beginning as per the schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013. Adjustments in Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies, There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement, except -:

Accounting of retirement benefits was not accounted during the Partnership phase which was not as per AS-15 (Revised) "Employee benefits", however during the restatement Company has accounted such retirement benefits basis actuarial valuation certificate. Depreciation has been recalculated since beginning as per the schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013 instead of Depreciation which was earlier charged as per Section 32 of Income Tax Act 1961 Deferred Tax assets/liabilities has been recorded in the books as per the requirement of the Accounting Standard 22 "Accounting for Taxes on Income" There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statement, The company has not paid any dividend during the financial years

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that

The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure 4 IV to this Report. The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for Financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report. The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for Financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for Financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed SME-IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus Note – 3 and 4 Restated Statement of Long Term and Short - Term Borrowings/ Statement of principle Term of Secured loan and Assets charges as security and Statement of term & Condition of unsecured Loans. Note-5, 5(A) and 5(B) Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities Note-6 Restated Statement of Other long-term liabilities Note-7 Restated Statement of long-term provisions Note-8 Restated statement of short-term borrowings Note-9 Restated Statement of Trade Payables Note-10 Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and short-term Provisions Note-11 and 8 Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Note-12 and 13 Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments Note-14 Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances Note-15 Restated statement of other non-current assets Note-16 Restated Statement of Inventory Note-17 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Note-18 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Note-19 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Note-20 Restated Statement of Other Current Assets Note-21 Restated Statement of Turnover Note-22 Restated Statement of Other Income Note-23 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed Note-24 Restated Statement of Change in Inventories Note-25 and 26 Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses Note-27 Restated Statement of Finance Cost Note-28 Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Note-29 Restated Statement of Other Expenses Note-30 Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities Note-31 Restated Statement of Mandatory Financial Ratio Note-32 Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction Note-33 Restated Statement of Other Accounting Ratios Note-34 Restated Statement of Capitalization Note-35 Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Note-36 Restated Statement of Other Notes Note-37 to 49 Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated financial Statements Annexure IV

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate. We, M/s. Jasminder Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report. The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report. In our opinion, the above Financial Statements along with Notes 1 to 49 of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME-IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.

For Jasminder Singh & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: - 016192N