Forge Auto International Ltd Summary

Forge Auto International Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s Auto International pursuant to Partnership Deed dated April 19, 2001. Later, the Firm was converted into a Private Company with the name Forge Auto International Private Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 25, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh, Punjab. The Company subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with the name Forge Auto International Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 1, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, Manesar, Gurgaon, Haryana.Company is an engineering company engaged into forging and manufacturing of complex and safety critical, forged and precision machined components such as big ring, small ring, big ball stud, gear blank with broach, stub axle assembly, flange yoke 325 HS, catering to different industry sectors like auto industry including automobiles, tractors, railways etc. and non-auto sectors like agriculture parts, hydraulic parts, striking tools etc. The Company started the business as a partnership firm in year 2001, to make its presence in forging sector. The manufacturing facility of the company is installed with the machines like medium frequency induction heating equipment, CNCs, VMCs (vertical milling centres), hydraulic surface grinder with all accessories, HMI screw press, shot blasting machine, Electric Screw Presses of 1000 MT and 1600 MT, lathe machine, continuous heat treatment furnace with ISO thermal annealing, normalising, quenching and tempering, pillar drilling machine / circular saw machine, Spectrometer and PMI, Ultrasonic washing machine, MPI equipment, rolling machine, 6 Drop Forge Hammers ranging from 1MT to 2.5MT, Broaching (both Horizontal and Vertical), Laser Marking Machines, Coining Presses along with testing equipments like Magna Flux Crack Detection Machines, Standard Room (with CMM, Contour Tracers, Roughness Tester, Height Gauge and other testing instruments), Design & Engineering (with Solid Works, Solid Edge, NX Cam, Q Form Simulation Software and 3D Printer) and utility equipments like forklift, EOT crane, transformer and panels capable of undertaking the forging and machining activities.In 2021, the Company ventured into the manufacturing of hydraulic components, castor wheel components, industrial goods and other sectors to cater to the growing demand in the forging and machining sector in the India and outside India.The Company is planning the Fresh Issue of 28,80,000 Equity Shares by way of Initial Public Offer.