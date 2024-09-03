iifl-logo-icon 1
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd Share Price

1,346.5
(-2.40%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:33 PM

  • Open1,383.8
  • Day's High1,394.45
  • 52 Wk High1,480
  • Prev. Close1,379.65
  • Day's Low1,326.7
  • 52 Wk Low 682
  • Turnover (lac)1,070.23
  • P/E69.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value199.77
  • EPS19.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,706.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1,383.8

Prev. Close

1,379.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1,070.23

Day's High

1,394.45

Day's Low

1,326.7

52 Week's High

1,480

52 Week's Low

682

Book Value

199.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,706.02

P/E

69.25

EPS

19.97

Divi. Yield

0

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gala Precision Engineering shares close at a 48% premium

9 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

The IPO, which included a fresh equity sale of 25.58 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.16 lakh shares, garnered an amazing reaction from investors

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.86%

Foreign: 2.85%

Indian: 52.58%

Non-Promoter- 12.50%

Institutions: 12.50%

Non-Institutions: 32.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.53

2.53

2.53

2.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.93

64.72

56.54

54.71

Net Worth

84.46

67.25

59.07

57.24

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

202.55

165.47

145.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

202.55

165.47

145.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.83

11.38

2.69

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gala Precision Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kirit Gala

Whole-time Director

Balkishan S Jalan

Whole-time Director

Satish Dayaldas Kotwani

Non Executive Director

Rajendra Gogri

Independent Director

Snehal Shah

Independent Director

Varsha Rajaram Galvankar

Independent Director

Neha Gada

Independent Director

Sudhir Gosar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Ladha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gala Precision Engineering Ltd

Summary

Gala Precision Engineering Limited was incorporated as Gala Precision Engineering Private Limited a Private Limited Company, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on February 23, 2009. The name of the Company was changed to Gala Precision Engineering Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on October 25, 2023 by the RoC.Gala Precision Engineering, is a leading precision component manufacturer used in sectors like renewable energy including wind turbine and hydro power plants, various industrial sectors such as electrical, off highway equipments, infrastructure and general engineering, mobility segments such as automotive and railways .The Company business mainly comprises of Springs Technology Division, under which it manufacture disc & strip springs (DSS) including wedge lock washers (WLW), coil & spiral springs (CSS) and special fastening solution (SFS) in which it manufacture anchor bolts, studs and nuts. DSS products find applications in renewable energy, railways, automobiles, off highway vehicles, heavy machinery, electrical and power equipments. CSS products are used in commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, railways and industrial infrastructure. Under SFS, it manufacture make to order fasteners in the form of studs, anchor bolts and nuts which has end use applications in renewable energy, railways, off-highway vehicles, electrical and heavy machinery industries. The Company operate
Company FAQs

What is the Gala Precision Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Gala Precision Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1346.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹1706.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd is 69.25 and 7.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gala Precision Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹682 and ₹1480 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd?

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 77.84%, 3 Month at 74.30% and 1 Month at 29.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.44 %
Institutions - 8.49 %
Public - 36.07 %

