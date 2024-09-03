Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹1,383.8
Prev. Close₹1,379.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,070.23
Day's High₹1,394.45
Day's Low₹1,326.7
52 Week's High₹1,480
52 Week's Low₹682
Book Value₹199.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,706.02
P/E69.25
EPS19.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.53
2.53
2.53
2.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.93
64.72
56.54
54.71
Net Worth
84.46
67.25
59.07
57.24
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
202.55
165.47
145.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
202.55
165.47
145.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.83
11.38
2.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kirit Gala
Whole-time Director
Balkishan S Jalan
Whole-time Director
Satish Dayaldas Kotwani
Non Executive Director
Rajendra Gogri
Independent Director
Snehal Shah
Independent Director
Varsha Rajaram Galvankar
Independent Director
Neha Gada
Independent Director
Sudhir Gosar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Ladha
Reports by Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
Summary
Gala Precision Engineering Limited was incorporated as Gala Precision Engineering Private Limited a Private Limited Company, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on February 23, 2009. The name of the Company was changed to Gala Precision Engineering Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on October 25, 2023 by the RoC.Gala Precision Engineering, is a leading precision component manufacturer used in sectors like renewable energy including wind turbine and hydro power plants, various industrial sectors such as electrical, off highway equipments, infrastructure and general engineering, mobility segments such as automotive and railways .The Company business mainly comprises of Springs Technology Division, under which it manufacture disc & strip springs (DSS) including wedge lock washers (WLW), coil & spiral springs (CSS) and special fastening solution (SFS) in which it manufacture anchor bolts, studs and nuts. DSS products find applications in renewable energy, railways, automobiles, off highway vehicles, heavy machinery, electrical and power equipments. CSS products are used in commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, railways and industrial infrastructure. Under SFS, it manufacture make to order fasteners in the form of studs, anchor bolts and nuts which has end use applications in renewable energy, railways, off-highway vehicles, electrical and heavy machinery industries. The Company operate
The Gala Precision Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1346.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹1706.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd is 69.25 and 7.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gala Precision Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹682 and ₹1480 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 77.84%, 3 Month at 74.30% and 1 Month at 29.81%.
