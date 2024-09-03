Summary

Gala Precision Engineering Limited was incorporated as Gala Precision Engineering Private Limited a Private Limited Company, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on February 23, 2009. The name of the Company was changed to Gala Precision Engineering Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on October 25, 2023 by the RoC.Gala Precision Engineering, is a leading precision component manufacturer used in sectors like renewable energy including wind turbine and hydro power plants, various industrial sectors such as electrical, off highway equipments, infrastructure and general engineering, mobility segments such as automotive and railways .The Company business mainly comprises of Springs Technology Division, under which it manufacture disc & strip springs (DSS) including wedge lock washers (WLW), coil & spiral springs (CSS) and special fastening solution (SFS) in which it manufacture anchor bolts, studs and nuts. DSS products find applications in renewable energy, railways, automobiles, off highway vehicles, heavy machinery, electrical and power equipments. CSS products are used in commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, railways and industrial infrastructure. Under SFS, it manufacture make to order fasteners in the form of studs, anchor bolts and nuts which has end use applications in renewable energy, railways, off-highway vehicles, electrical and heavy machinery industries. The Company operate

