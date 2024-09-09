Gala Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 & Regulation 33(3)(j) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gala Precision Engineering Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday 28th September 2024 to consider inter alia to approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 post listing of our Company. In terms of Regulation 30 and 33(3)(j) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the the Board of Directors of the Gala Precision Engineering Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 considered and approved inter alia the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 post listing of our Company. We enclose herewith a copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited review Report. Read less.. The Meeting of the Board of Director ended on today at 14.10PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)