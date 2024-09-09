|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Gala Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. As communicated vide our previous letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 01 2024 and further it shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. till November 16 2024 (both days inclusive) in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives in the securities of the Company framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Gala Precision Engineering Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th November 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved: a. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Half yearly ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Auditor. b. Reconstitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) as follows (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Gala Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 & Regulation 33(3)(j) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gala Precision Engineering Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday 28th September 2024 to consider inter alia to approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 post listing of our Company. In terms of Regulation 30 and 33(3)(j) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the the Board of Directors of the Gala Precision Engineering Limited (the Company) at its meeting held on Saturday, 28th September 2024 considered and approved inter alia the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 post listing of our Company. We enclose herewith a copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited review Report. Read less.. The Meeting of the Board of Director ended on today at 14.10PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
