Gala Precision Engineering Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
145.14
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
145.14
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.4
Total Income
146.55
Total Expenditure
119.76
PBIDT
26.79
Interest
4.6
PBDT
22.19
Depreciation
5.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
4.13
Deferred Tax
-2.45
Reported Profit After Tax
15.35
Minority Interest After NP
-0.13
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0.16
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.45
PBDTM(%)
15.28
PATM(%)
10.57
