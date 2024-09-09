Gala Precision Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.53
2.53
2.53
2.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.93
64.72
56.54
54.71
Net Worth
84.46
67.25
59.07
57.24
Minority Interest
Debt
58.53
56.82
58.86
61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.76
3.1
2.96
3.22
Total Liabilities
146.75
127.17
120.89
121.46
Fixed Assets
63.76
59.33
61.99
62.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
7.46
7.46
7.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
71.04
57.99
47.64
49.65
Inventories
50.13
44.44
34.04
35.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
36.7
30.52
26.96
28.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.52
10.36
9.04
10.57
Sundry Creditors
-8.2
-13.92
-11.74
-14.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.11
-13.41
-10.66
-10.59
Cash
11.71
2.38
3.8
1.9
Total Assets
146.75
127.16
120.89
121.46
The IPO, which included a fresh equity sale of 25.58 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.16 lakh shares, garnered an amazing reaction from investorsRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.