Gala Precision Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

1,165.8
(-4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.53

2.53

2.53

2.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.93

64.72

56.54

54.71

Net Worth

84.46

67.25

59.07

57.24

Minority Interest

Debt

58.53

56.82

58.86

61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.76

3.1

2.96

3.22

Total Liabilities

146.75

127.17

120.89

121.46

Fixed Assets

63.76

59.33

61.99

62.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.24

7.46

7.46

7.77

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

71.04

57.99

47.64

49.65

Inventories

50.13

44.44

34.04

35.7

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

36.7

30.52

26.96

28.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.52

10.36

9.04

10.57

Sundry Creditors

-8.2

-13.92

-11.74

-14.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.11

-13.41

-10.66

-10.59

Cash

11.71

2.38

3.8

1.9

Total Assets

146.75

127.16

120.89

121.46

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd : related Articles

Gala Precision Engineering shares close at a 48% premium

Gala Precision Engineering shares close at a 48% premium

9 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

The IPO, which included a fresh equity sale of 25.58 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.16 lakh shares, garnered an amazing reaction from investors

Read More

