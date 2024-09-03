Gala Precision Engineering Ltd Summary

Gala Precision Engineering Limited was incorporated as Gala Precision Engineering Private Limited a Private Limited Company, pursuant to the Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on February 23, 2009. The name of the Company was changed to Gala Precision Engineering Limited, upon conversion into a Public Company,and a fresh Certificate of Change of Name was issued on October 25, 2023 by the RoC.Gala Precision Engineering, is a leading precision component manufacturer used in sectors like renewable energy including wind turbine and hydro power plants, various industrial sectors such as electrical, off highway equipments, infrastructure and general engineering, mobility segments such as automotive and railways .The Company business mainly comprises of Springs Technology Division, under which it manufacture disc & strip springs (DSS) including wedge lock washers (WLW), coil & spiral springs (CSS) and special fastening solution (SFS) in which it manufacture anchor bolts, studs and nuts. DSS products find applications in renewable energy, railways, automobiles, off highway vehicles, heavy machinery, electrical and power equipments. CSS products are used in commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, railways and industrial infrastructure. Under SFS, it manufacture make to order fasteners in the form of studs, anchor bolts and nuts which has end use applications in renewable energy, railways, off-highway vehicles, electrical and heavy machinery industries. The Company operate from two manufacturing facilities located in Wada, Palghar, Maharashtra. Their manufacturing facilities at Wada, Palghar, Maharashtra are certified with international standards such as IATF 16949 for manufacturing of disc springs, spring band clamp, stamped components, coil springs and spiral springs and ISO 9001:2015 certification for manufacturing and supply of disc springs, brush springs, spiral springs, retractor springs and spring cassette assemblies, special fasteners, anchor stud, stud, kit set, belleville washers, conical springs, plate springs, serrated washers, disc washers, wedge lock washers (Gallock), spring assemblies, spring packs, bearing series. Through a business transfer agreement in 2009, between Gala Precision Technology Private Limited and the Company, the Company acquired the DS DTA and DS EOU business . In 2013, the Company started offering complete range of Parts washing and cleaning systems including Ultrasonic cleaning. In 2014, it expanded products range of Disc springs by adding Bearing series Disc Springs and Serrated Washers.A new plant was commissioned for Coil Springs in 2016. In 2020, the Company started supplying Compression springs for Metro Rail for an European customer, on approval in their German Lab. It started exports of fastener to USA and Europe markets in 2022. The Company has come out with a Public Offer aggregating 3,174,416 equity shares comprising 2,558,416 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and 616,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.