Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged Share Price

37
(0.54%)
Jun 5, 2017|03:28:53 PM

Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

37.7

Prev. Close

36.8

Turnover(Lac.)

20.15

Day's High

38

Day's Low

36.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

766.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hinduja Foundries Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hinduja Foundries Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:41 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.76%

Foreign: 15.76%

Indian: 2.61%

Non-Promoter- 8.38%

Institutions: 8.37%

Non-Institutions: 7.75%

Custodian: 65.50%

Share Price

Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Sep-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012

Equity Capital

207.05

72.65

28.73

28.73

Preference Capital

321.67

321.67

321.67

96.67

Reserves

-337.75

-205.67

-43.07

59.78

Net Worth

190.97

188.65

307.33

185.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Sep-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012

Revenue

845.17

999.11

306.72

1,031.68

yoy growth (%)

-15.4

225.74

-70.26

0

Raw materials

-393.13

-511.22

-167.96

-578.53

As % of sales

46.51

51.16

54.76

56.07

Employee costs

-171.61

-194.68

-62.15

-183.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Sep-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012

Profit before tax

-257.74

-251.14

-99.07

-281

Depreciation

-75.87

-72.24

-20.33

-51.66

Tax paid

0

0

-4.7

10.04

Working capital

92.25

-45.15

7.7

-186.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Sep-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.4

225.74

-70.26

86.67

Op profit growth

-33.97

99.88

-66.37

-289.37

EBIT growth

-16.84

145.77

-64.27

-478.44

Net profit growth

50.22

152.87

-64.37

-3,996.73

No Record Found

Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

D G Hinduja

Director

D J Balaji Rao

Director

Sridhar Venkiteswaran

Company Secretary

S Venkatasubramanian

Director

Mohana Srinivasan

Director

Vijay Vaid

Director

Sudhanshu Tripathi

Director

K Sridharan

Director

Bhumika Batra

Vice Chairman

C Bhaktavatsala Rao

Director

A R Chandrasekharan

Managing Director & CEO

D M Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged

Summary

Ennore Foundaries, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, was established in 1959 in collaboration with Leyland Motors, UK. The company was conceived mainly to supply ferrous and non-ferrous castings to its parent company, Ashok Leyland. The companys plant is at Ennore near Chennai and it is the largest automotive jobbing foundry in the country. In 1987, the company was taken over by the Hinduja-Iveco combine. Iveco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fiat group, Italy. The company manufactures intricate high-duty grey iron and aluminium castings. It produces more than 1100 different types of grey iron and aluminium castings and has developed many new castings for the latest range of new fuel-efficient engines being manufactured in India, as also cylindrical blocks and head castings for Maruti-Suzuki, Bajaj-Daimler and Kirloskar-Cummins. Its export markets include the UK and Italy. The company has installed a high-pressure automatic shoot squeeze moulding plant in its mainland foundry, while modernising its facilities.Due to technological change in the automotive and tractor industries the company has taken measures in upgrading its manufacturing techniques and technology to meet this growing demand particularly in core and pattern making. The company has become potentially Sick Industrial Company since the networth have been erorded by more than 50%.
QUICKLINKS FOR Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

