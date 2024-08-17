Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹37.7
Prev. Close₹36.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.15
Day's High₹38
Day's Low₹36.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)766.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Equity Capital
207.05
72.65
28.73
28.73
Preference Capital
321.67
321.67
321.67
96.67
Reserves
-337.75
-205.67
-43.07
59.78
Net Worth
190.97
188.65
307.33
185.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Revenue
845.17
999.11
306.72
1,031.68
yoy growth (%)
-15.4
225.74
-70.26
0
Raw materials
-393.13
-511.22
-167.96
-578.53
As % of sales
46.51
51.16
54.76
56.07
Employee costs
-171.61
-194.68
-62.15
-183.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Profit before tax
-257.74
-251.14
-99.07
-281
Depreciation
-75.87
-72.24
-20.33
-51.66
Tax paid
0
0
-4.7
10.04
Working capital
92.25
-45.15
7.7
-186.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.4
225.74
-70.26
86.67
Op profit growth
-33.97
99.88
-66.37
-289.37
EBIT growth
-16.84
145.77
-64.27
-478.44
Net profit growth
50.22
152.87
-64.37
-3,996.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
D G Hinduja
Director
D J Balaji Rao
Director
Sridhar Venkiteswaran
Company Secretary
S Venkatasubramanian
Director
Mohana Srinivasan
Director
Vijay Vaid
Director
Sudhanshu Tripathi
Director
K Sridharan
Director
Bhumika Batra
Vice Chairman
C Bhaktavatsala Rao
Director
A R Chandrasekharan
Managing Director & CEO
D M Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged
Summary
Ennore Foundaries, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, was established in 1959 in collaboration with Leyland Motors, UK. The company was conceived mainly to supply ferrous and non-ferrous castings to its parent company, Ashok Leyland. The companys plant is at Ennore near Chennai and it is the largest automotive jobbing foundry in the country. In 1987, the company was taken over by the Hinduja-Iveco combine. Iveco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fiat group, Italy. The company manufactures intricate high-duty grey iron and aluminium castings. It produces more than 1100 different types of grey iron and aluminium castings and has developed many new castings for the latest range of new fuel-efficient engines being manufactured in India, as also cylindrical blocks and head castings for Maruti-Suzuki, Bajaj-Daimler and Kirloskar-Cummins. Its export markets include the UK and Italy. The company has installed a high-pressure automatic shoot squeeze moulding plant in its mainland foundry, while modernising its facilities.Due to technological change in the automotive and tractor industries the company has taken measures in upgrading its manufacturing techniques and technology to meet this growing demand particularly in core and pattern making. The company has become potentially Sick Industrial Company since the networth have been erorded by more than 50%.
