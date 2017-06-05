Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Equity Capital
207.05
72.65
28.73
28.73
Preference Capital
321.67
321.67
321.67
96.67
Reserves
-337.75
-205.67
-43.07
59.78
Net Worth
190.97
188.65
307.33
185.18
Minority Interest
Debt
460.33
598.31
575.8
673.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.22
47.44
43.18
42.75
Total Liabilities
687.52
834.4
926.31
901.3
Fixed Assets
479.42
688.44
712.49
699.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.55
12.15
12.04
12.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.22
47.44
43.18
42.75
Networking Capital
155.82
81.45
146.26
126.83
Inventories
79.2
87.16
101.02
117.64
Inventory Days
34.2
31.84
120.21
41.62
Sundry Debtors
66.36
124.79
143.18
162.35
Debtor Days
28.65
45.58
170.38
57.43
Other Current Assets
179.14
72.38
100.64
100.75
Sundry Creditors
-130.99
-140.01
-139.57
-196.6
Creditor Days
56.56
51.14
166.08
69.55
Other Current Liabilities
-37.89
-62.87
-59.01
-57.31
Cash
11.51
4.93
12.35
20.62
Total Assets
687.52
834.41
926.32
901.3
