Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Profit before tax
-257.74
-251.14
-99.07
-281
Depreciation
-75.87
-72.24
-20.33
-51.66
Tax paid
0
0
-4.7
10.04
Working capital
92.25
-45.15
7.7
-186.19
Other operating items
Operating
-241.37
-368.53
-116.4
-508.81
Capital expenditure
-104.14
133.12
23.96
110.72
Free cash flow
-345.51
-235.41
-92.44
-398.09
Equity raised
-14.76
57.61
345.49
784.23
Investing
-7.6
0.11
0
0
Financing
-137.98
96.29
501.99
629.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-505.85
-81.4
755.03
1,016.06
No Record Found
