Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

37
(0.54%)
Jun 5, 2017|03:28:53 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged

Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Sep-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012

Profit before tax

-257.74

-251.14

-99.07

-281

Depreciation

-75.87

-72.24

-20.33

-51.66

Tax paid

0

0

-4.7

10.04

Working capital

92.25

-45.15

7.7

-186.19

Other operating items

Operating

-241.37

-368.53

-116.4

-508.81

Capital expenditure

-104.14

133.12

23.96

110.72

Free cash flow

-345.51

-235.41

-92.44

-398.09

Equity raised

-14.76

57.61

345.49

784.23

Investing

-7.6

0.11

0

0

Financing

-137.98

96.29

501.99

629.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-505.85

-81.4

755.03

1,016.06

