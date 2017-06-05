iifl-logo-icon 1
Hinduja Foundries Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

37
(0.54%)
Jun 5, 2017|03:28:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Sep-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012

Revenue

845.17

999.11

306.72

1,031.68

yoy growth (%)

-15.4

225.74

-70.26

0

Raw materials

-393.13

-511.22

-167.96

-578.53

As % of sales

46.51

51.16

54.76

56.07

Employee costs

-171.61

-194.68

-62.15

-183.85

As % of sales

20.3

19.48

20.26

17.82

Other costs

-333.06

-372.92

-116.48

-387.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.4

37.32

37.97

37.59

Operating profit

-52.63

-79.71

-39.88

-118.6

OPM

-6.22

-7.97

-13

-11.49

Depreciation

-75.87

-72.24

-20.33

-51.66

Interest expense

-137.15

-106.12

-40.07

-115.84

Other income

7.91

6.94

1.2

5.1

Profit before tax

-257.74

-251.14

-99.07

-281

Taxes

0

0

-4.7

10.04

Tax rate

0

0

4.74

-3.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-257.74

-251.14

-103.78

-270.96

Exceptional items

-136.5

-11.29

0

-20.37

Net profit

-394.25

-262.43

-103.78

-291.33

yoy growth (%)

50.22

152.87

-64.37

0

NPM

-46.64

-26.26

-33.83

-28.23

