|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Revenue
845.17
999.11
306.72
1,031.68
yoy growth (%)
-15.4
225.74
-70.26
0
Raw materials
-393.13
-511.22
-167.96
-578.53
As % of sales
46.51
51.16
54.76
56.07
Employee costs
-171.61
-194.68
-62.15
-183.85
As % of sales
20.3
19.48
20.26
17.82
Other costs
-333.06
-372.92
-116.48
-387.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.4
37.32
37.97
37.59
Operating profit
-52.63
-79.71
-39.88
-118.6
OPM
-6.22
-7.97
-13
-11.49
Depreciation
-75.87
-72.24
-20.33
-51.66
Interest expense
-137.15
-106.12
-40.07
-115.84
Other income
7.91
6.94
1.2
5.1
Profit before tax
-257.74
-251.14
-99.07
-281
Taxes
0
0
-4.7
10.04
Tax rate
0
0
4.74
-3.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-257.74
-251.14
-103.78
-270.96
Exceptional items
-136.5
-11.29
0
-20.37
Net profit
-394.25
-262.43
-103.78
-291.33
yoy growth (%)
50.22
152.87
-64.37
0
NPM
-46.64
-26.26
-33.83
-28.23
