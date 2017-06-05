To

The Members of Hinduja Foundries Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Hinduja Foundries Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2016, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the eighteen months period ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and its loss and its cash flows for the eighteen months period ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

(f) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the financial statements;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on longterm contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

for B S R and Company Chartered Accountants ICAI Firms Registration No.:128900W S Sethuraman Chennai Partner May 11, 2016 Membership No: 203491

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report

(referred to in our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Hinduja Foundries Limited ("the Company") for the eighteen months period ended March 31, 2016, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. The Company is in the process of comprehensively compiling/updating the fixed asset register after incorporating the results of the physical verification.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the period. The Company is in the process of reconciling some of the fixed assets counted with the fixed assets register. As explained to us the Company believes the difference, if any, will not be material.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except certain goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the period. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. For major portion of stocks lying with third parties at the period-end, written confirmations have been obtained by the Company.

(b) The procedures for the physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and generally adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In relation to the maintenance of inventory records, the Company had during the previous periods initiated certain corrective steps including implementation of an ERP system, introduction of perpetual inventory system, identification of non - moving inventory, strengthening the documentation and controls regarding recording and usage of rejections and consumption of materials etc. During the current period the Company continued to further implement and strengthen the above corrective steps initiated and monitor the operating effectiveness of the measures taken. Discrepancies noted on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material and have been accounted as consumption in the books.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and having regard to the explanation that purchases of certain items of inventories are for the Companys specialised requirements and similarly certain goods sold or services rendered are for the specialised requirements of the buyers and suitable alternative sources are not available to obtain comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventories and fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods and services. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, further to the corrective action initiated to the matter referred to in clause ii (c) above, there is no continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and having regard to the comments in paragraph ii (c) above, we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the period by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance,

Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues set out in Appendix I in respect of Income tax, Excise duty, Service tax, Customs duty and Sales tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules thereunder has been transferred to such fund within time.

(viii) The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial period have exceeded 50% of its net worth. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial period and in the preceding financial period.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its bankers or to any financial institutions. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the period.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xii) According to the information and explanations/ confirmations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the period.