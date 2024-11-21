Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹53.65
Prev. Close₹51.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.58
Day's High₹53.65
Day's Low₹49.7
52 Week's High₹81.9
52 Week's Low₹45.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.78
P/E24.85
EPS2.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.45
4.82
4.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.09
8.94
6.78
Net Worth
17.54
13.76
11.2
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Atish Agrawal
Whole Time Director
Satish Kumar Shah
Non Executive Director
Subhash Chand Agrawal
Independent Director
Harsh Singrodia
Independent Director
Pankaj Jhawar
Independent Director
Shristi Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratibha Patel.
Reports by Abha Power and Steel Ltd
Summary
Abha Power and Steel Ltd was incorporated as Abha Power and Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated May 27, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 5, 2024, was issued by the Asst. Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, recording the change in the name of Company to Abha Power and Steel Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of iron and steel foundry, more particularly in the business of casting and manufacturing customised products in mostly all grades of iron and steel. The product covers all rades of mild steel, spheroidal graphite cast iron, manganese steel, stainless steel, low alloy and high alloy castings, HRCS & WRCS, from as small as 0.5 Kgs to 6 Tonnes single finished casting. The Company is a RDSO certified vendor for supply of certain casting products to Indian Railways and an approved vendor for supply of certain casting products to National Mineral Development Corporation and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. It export products to over 6 countries, such as UAE, Germany, Canada, Italy and Netherlands. The Company started in year 2004 with setting up of steel ingot and billets manufacturing plant in Hardikala Village, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. It added another facility in 2009 in the form of a spheroidal graphite Iron Foundry (SG iron foundry/ ductile iron foundry) to cater Indian Railways. Further, supported and mo
Read More
The Abha Power and Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abha Power and Steel Ltd is ₹93.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abha Power and Steel Ltd is 24.85 and 1.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abha Power and Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abha Power and Steel Ltd is ₹45.5 and ₹81.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Abha Power and Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -35.15%.
