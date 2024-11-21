iifl-logo-icon 1
Abha Power and Steel Ltd Share Price

50.45
(-2.79%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53.65
  • Day's High53.65
  • 52 Wk High81.9
  • Prev. Close51.9
  • Day's Low49.7
  • 52 Wk Low 45.5
  • Turnover (lac)43.58
  • P/E24.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.78
  • Div. Yield0
Abha Power and Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

53.65

Prev. Close

51.9

Turnover(Lac.)

43.58

Day's High

53.65

Day's Low

49.7

52 Week's High

81.9

52 Week's Low

45.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.78

P/E

24.85

EPS

2.03

Divi. Yield

0

Abha Power and Steel Ltd Corporate Action

Abha Power and Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Abha Power and Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Dec-2024Nov-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 27.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abha Power and Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.45

4.82

4.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.09

8.94

6.78

Net Worth

17.54

13.76

11.2

Minority Interest

Abha Power and Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abha Power and Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Atish Agrawal

Whole Time Director

Satish Kumar Shah

Non Executive Director

Subhash Chand Agrawal

Independent Director

Harsh Singrodia

Independent Director

Pankaj Jhawar

Independent Director

Shristi Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratibha Patel.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abha Power and Steel Ltd

Summary

Abha Power and Steel Ltd was incorporated as Abha Power and Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated May 27, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 5, 2024, was issued by the Asst. Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, recording the change in the name of Company to Abha Power and Steel Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of iron and steel foundry, more particularly in the business of casting and manufacturing customised products in mostly all grades of iron and steel. The product covers all rades of mild steel, spheroidal graphite cast iron, manganese steel, stainless steel, low alloy and high alloy castings, HRCS & WRCS, from as small as 0.5 Kgs to 6 Tonnes single finished casting. The Company is a RDSO certified vendor for supply of certain casting products to Indian Railways and an approved vendor for supply of certain casting products to National Mineral Development Corporation and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. It export products to over 6 countries, such as UAE, Germany, Canada, Italy and Netherlands. The Company started in year 2004 with setting up of steel ingot and billets manufacturing plant in Hardikala Village, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. It added another facility in 2009 in the form of a spheroidal graphite Iron Foundry (SG iron foundry/ ductile iron foundry) to cater Indian Railways. Further, supported and mo
Company FAQs

What is the Abha Power and Steel Ltd share price today?

The Abha Power and Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abha Power and Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abha Power and Steel Ltd is ₹93.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abha Power and Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abha Power and Steel Ltd is 24.85 and 1.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abha Power and Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abha Power and Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abha Power and Steel Ltd is ₹45.5 and ₹81.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abha Power and Steel Ltd?

Abha Power and Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -35.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abha Power and Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abha Power and Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.35 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 27.30 %

