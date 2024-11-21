Abha Power and Steel Ltd Summary

Abha Power and Steel Ltd was incorporated as Abha Power and Steel Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated May 27, 2004, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 5, 2024, was issued by the Asst. Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, recording the change in the name of Company to Abha Power and Steel Limited.The Company is engaged in the business of iron and steel foundry, more particularly in the business of casting and manufacturing customised products in mostly all grades of iron and steel. The product covers all rades of mild steel, spheroidal graphite cast iron, manganese steel, stainless steel, low alloy and high alloy castings, HRCS & WRCS, from as small as 0.5 Kgs to 6 Tonnes single finished casting. The Company is a RDSO certified vendor for supply of certain casting products to Indian Railways and an approved vendor for supply of certain casting products to National Mineral Development Corporation and Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. It export products to over 6 countries, such as UAE, Germany, Canada, Italy and Netherlands. The Company started in year 2004 with setting up of steel ingot and billets manufacturing plant in Hardikala Village, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. It added another facility in 2009 in the form of a spheroidal graphite Iron Foundry (SG iron foundry/ ductile iron foundry) to cater Indian Railways. Further, supported and motivated by market response of SG iron foundry, it transformed Ingot making plant to steel foundry in 2016. At present, the Company operate two foundries i.e. SG iron foundry and steel foundry at manufacturing facility located at Silpahri Industrial Area, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The aggregate installed capacity of Manufacturing Facility is 14,400 metric tonne per annum. The Company further established 2.99 MW Solar power plant for captive use in 2022. The Manufacturing Facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified for designing, developing, manufacturing, supply of all iron and steel castings and assemblies for steel, power and cement industries, and also parts for Indian Railways such as SGCI inserts, adopters, valve casting and other similar casting items. The Company is planning to raise money from public through IPO by issuing 52,20,000 equity shares, consisting a Fresh Issue of 42,20,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of 10,00,000 equity shares.