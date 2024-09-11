iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd Share Price

68.5
(-0.72%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68
  • Day's High68.5
  • 52 Wk High87.15
  • Prev. Close69
  • Day's Low67.25
  • 52 Wk Low 56.2
  • Turnover (lac)5.48
  • P/E18.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)134.82
  • Div. Yield0
Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:52 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.14%

Non-Promoter- 13.21%

Institutions: 13.21%

Non-Institutions: 14.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.88

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.03

15.65

19.69

16.56

Net Worth

22.91

15.66

19.7

16.57

Minority Interest

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aliasgar Roshan Haranvala

Executive Director

Mohammed Salim Haranvala

Chairman & Exec. Director

Aliasgar Abdulla Bhagat

Independent Director

Kurian Chandy

Independent Director

Apurva Pradeep Joshi

Independent Director

Nimesh Mukerji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Anil Patankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd

Summary

Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited was originally established as a partnership firm in the name and style of Paramount Forge under the Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Mumbai on 01st November, 1994 as amended through partnership deed dated 07 July, 1995, and 01st April, 2000. Subsequently, the firm was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and consequently the name of the firm was changed to Paramount Speciality Forgings LLP, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated 27th June, 2019 was issued to our LLP by the RoC. The constitution of our LLP was further changed from a LLP to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the LLP was changed to Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated 5th May, 2023 was issued to our Company by the RoC.The company manufactures steel forgings in India offering a diverse range of forged products. The company has developed business and scale of operations since its founding in 1996 and have invested in a variety of machinery to boost and diversify the companies manufacturing capabilities. The company can now manufacture and provide forged components ranging in weight from 1Kg to 4 metric tons in rough or finish-machined condition. The products are manufactured in accordance with National & International standards and is used in a wide range of industrial applications catering to the extensive requirements of Petrochemicals, Chemical
Company FAQs

What is the Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd share price today?

The Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd is ₹134.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd is 18.7 and 2.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd is ₹56.2 and ₹87.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd?

Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.40%, 3 Month at -16.46% and 1 Month at -0.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.15 %
Institutions - 11.83 %
Public - 16.02 %

