Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹68
Prev. Close₹69
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.48
Day's High₹68.5
Day's Low₹67.25
52 Week's High₹87.15
52 Week's Low₹56.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)134.82
P/E18.7
EPS3.69
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.88
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.03
15.65
19.69
16.56
Net Worth
22.91
15.66
19.7
16.57
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aliasgar Roshan Haranvala
Executive Director
Mohammed Salim Haranvala
Chairman & Exec. Director
Aliasgar Abdulla Bhagat
Independent Director
Kurian Chandy
Independent Director
Apurva Pradeep Joshi
Independent Director
Nimesh Mukerji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Anil Patankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd
Summary
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited was originally established as a partnership firm in the name and style of Paramount Forge under the Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Mumbai on 01st November, 1994 as amended through partnership deed dated 07 July, 1995, and 01st April, 2000. Subsequently, the firm was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and consequently the name of the firm was changed to Paramount Speciality Forgings LLP, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated 27th June, 2019 was issued to our LLP by the RoC. The constitution of our LLP was further changed from a LLP to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the LLP was changed to Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated 5th May, 2023 was issued to our Company by the RoC.The company manufactures steel forgings in India offering a diverse range of forged products. The company has developed business and scale of operations since its founding in 1996 and have invested in a variety of machinery to boost and diversify the companies manufacturing capabilities. The company can now manufacture and provide forged components ranging in weight from 1Kg to 4 metric tons in rough or finish-machined condition. The products are manufactured in accordance with National & International standards and is used in a wide range of industrial applications catering to the extensive requirements of Petrochemicals, Chemical
Read More
The Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd is ₹134.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd is 18.7 and 2.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd is ₹56.2 and ₹87.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.40%, 3 Month at -16.46% and 1 Month at -0.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.