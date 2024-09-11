Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd Summary

Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited was originally established as a partnership firm in the name and style of Paramount Forge under the Partnership Act, 1932 with the Registrar of Firms, Mumbai on 01st November, 1994 as amended through partnership deed dated 07 July, 1995, and 01st April, 2000. Subsequently, the firm was converted from a Partnership Firm to a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and consequently the name of the firm was changed to Paramount Speciality Forgings LLP, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated 27th June, 2019 was issued to our LLP by the RoC. The constitution of our LLP was further changed from a LLP to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the LLP was changed to Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated 5th May, 2023 was issued to our Company by the RoC.The company manufactures steel forgings in India offering a diverse range of forged products. The company has developed business and scale of operations since its founding in 1996 and have invested in a variety of machinery to boost and diversify the companies manufacturing capabilities. The company can now manufacture and provide forged components ranging in weight from 1Kg to 4 metric tons in rough or finish-machined condition. The products are manufactured in accordance with National & International standards and is used in a wide range of industrial applications catering to the extensive requirements of Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Oil & Gas, Nuclear Power, and other heavy engineering sectors.