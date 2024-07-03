iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Steelcast Ltd Share Price

892.7
(1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open886.7
  • Day's High895.1
  • 52 Wk High920
  • Prev. Close882.05
  • Day's Low868.05
  • 52 Wk Low 590
  • Turnover (lac)42.78
  • P/E28.55
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value146.17
  • EPS30.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,806.82
  • Div. Yield0.82
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Steelcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

886.7

Prev. Close

882.05

Turnover(Lac.)

42.78

Day's High

895.1

Day's Low

868.05

52 Week's High

920

52 Week's Low

590

Book Value

146.17

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,806.82

P/E

28.55

EPS

30.81

Divi. Yield

0.82

Steelcast Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.35

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Steelcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Steelcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 54.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Steelcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.12

10.12

10.12

10.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

259.5

205.09

146.43

118.65

Net Worth

269.62

215.21

156.55

128.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

302.04

157.72

200.58

231.24

yoy growth (%)

91.49

-21.36

-13.25

72.63

Raw materials

-68.01

-33.95

-46.72

-42.3

As % of sales

22.51

21.52

23.29

18.29

Employee costs

-28.36

-19.85

-22.77

-20.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

44.72

15.64

17.03

18.98

Depreciation

-17.71

-13.81

-16.04

-14.81

Tax paid

-11.45

-3.62

-9.05

1.87

Working capital

47.69

-5.28

-15.35

19.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.49

-21.36

-13.25

72.63

Op profit growth

101.79

-15.45

-13.26

72.95

EBIT growth

140.66

-11.61

-27.33

127.49

Net profit growth

176.77

50.68

-61.75

601.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Steelcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Steelcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chetan M Tamboli

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Apurva R Shah

Executive Director

Rushil C Tamboli

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vidhi C Tamboli

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hemantbhai D Dholakia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Umesh V Bhatt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aarushi M Ganatra

Independent Director

Harsh R Gandhi

Independent Director

Rajiv D Gandhi

Executive Director & COO

Ashutosh H Shukla

Executive Director & CFO

Subhash R Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Steelcast Ltd

Summary

Steelcast Limited was formerly incorporated as Steelcast Bhavnagar Private Limited on February 11, 1972 by the Late F P Tamboli of Jamnagar, Gujarat, which renamed to Steelcast Limited in December, 1988. The Company engaged in Castings Manufacturing business. It manufactures high-quality castings (inst. cap.: 4500 tpa) Its wide range of products includes austenitic manganese steel, carbon steel, low/high alloy steel and high chromium ferrous alloys. It has entered into a technical collaboration with Kurimoto to manufacture super grades of wear if and abrasion-resistant ferrous castings. The renowned customers include Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Northern Coalfields, Kesoram Cement, NMDC, Raasi Cement, BEML and BHEL. During 1995-96, Company was certified by the RW TUV, Germany for the Quality Standards ISO 9002.The Company has commissioned its 5 MW Solar Power Plant in Umrala Taluka of Bhavnagar District in Gujarat for captive use effective from March 30, 2023. It has also commissioned 4.5 MW Hybrid (Wind & Solar) Power Plant effective on July 8, 2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Steelcast Ltd share price today?

The Steelcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹892.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steelcast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steelcast Ltd is ₹1806.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steelcast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steelcast Ltd is 28.55 and 6.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steelcast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steelcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steelcast Ltd is ₹590 and ₹920 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Steelcast Ltd?

Steelcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.05%, 3 Years at 43.85%, 1 Year at 40.24%, 6 Month at 28.79%, 3 Month at 9.96% and 1 Month at 8.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steelcast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steelcast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.00 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 54.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Steelcast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.