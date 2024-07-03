SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹886.7
Prev. Close₹882.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.78
Day's High₹895.1
Day's Low₹868.05
52 Week's High₹920
52 Week's Low₹590
Book Value₹146.17
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,806.82
P/E28.55
EPS30.81
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
259.5
205.09
146.43
118.65
Net Worth
269.62
215.21
156.55
128.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
302.04
157.72
200.58
231.24
yoy growth (%)
91.49
-21.36
-13.25
72.63
Raw materials
-68.01
-33.95
-46.72
-42.3
As % of sales
22.51
21.52
23.29
18.29
Employee costs
-28.36
-19.85
-22.77
-20.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
44.72
15.64
17.03
18.98
Depreciation
-17.71
-13.81
-16.04
-14.81
Tax paid
-11.45
-3.62
-9.05
1.87
Working capital
47.69
-5.28
-15.35
19.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.49
-21.36
-13.25
72.63
Op profit growth
101.79
-15.45
-13.26
72.95
EBIT growth
140.66
-11.61
-27.33
127.49
Net profit growth
176.77
50.68
-61.75
601.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chetan M Tamboli
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Apurva R Shah
Executive Director
Rushil C Tamboli
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vidhi C Tamboli
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hemantbhai D Dholakia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Umesh V Bhatt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aarushi M Ganatra
Independent Director
Harsh R Gandhi
Independent Director
Rajiv D Gandhi
Executive Director & COO
Ashutosh H Shukla
Executive Director & CFO
Subhash R Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Steelcast Ltd
Summary
Steelcast Limited was formerly incorporated as Steelcast Bhavnagar Private Limited on February 11, 1972 by the Late F P Tamboli of Jamnagar, Gujarat, which renamed to Steelcast Limited in December, 1988. The Company engaged in Castings Manufacturing business. It manufactures high-quality castings (inst. cap.: 4500 tpa) Its wide range of products includes austenitic manganese steel, carbon steel, low/high alloy steel and high chromium ferrous alloys. It has entered into a technical collaboration with Kurimoto to manufacture super grades of wear if and abrasion-resistant ferrous castings. The renowned customers include Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Northern Coalfields, Kesoram Cement, NMDC, Raasi Cement, BEML and BHEL. During 1995-96, Company was certified by the RW TUV, Germany for the Quality Standards ISO 9002.The Company has commissioned its 5 MW Solar Power Plant in Umrala Taluka of Bhavnagar District in Gujarat for captive use effective from March 30, 2023. It has also commissioned 4.5 MW Hybrid (Wind & Solar) Power Plant effective on July 8, 2023.
The Steelcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹892.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steelcast Ltd is ₹1806.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Steelcast Ltd is 28.55 and 6.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steelcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steelcast Ltd is ₹590 and ₹920 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Steelcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.05%, 3 Years at 43.85%, 1 Year at 40.24%, 6 Month at 28.79%, 3 Month at 9.96% and 1 Month at 8.70%.
