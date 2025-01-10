To,

The Members of

Steelcast Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of STEELCAST LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

Inouropinionandtothebestofourinformationandaccording to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There is no any key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial statements, Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to required bythe Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. the Act. Our If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise deficiencies professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may significantdoubt on the cast Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significant audit findings, including and any in internal control that we significant identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income,

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of

Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controlsoverfinancialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure

A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except those stated under note no. 38(c) - Contingent Liabilities. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management, has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and beliefs, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons indentifiedin or entities any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company("UltimateBeneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management, has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and beliefs, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities indentified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("UltimateBeneficiaries")or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the company, nothing has come our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note 18 of the standalone financial statement (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, for the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in

"Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent possible.

For S S M & Co, Chartered Accountants FRN : 129198W Bhavnagar CA Sarju S Mehta 30th May 2024 Partner UDIN: 24106804BKGWAI5290 M. N. 106804

Annexure – A

To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofSTEELCAST LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. the transactions and

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financialcontrols system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that –(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect dispositions of the assets of the company; (b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

For S S M & Co, Chartered Accountants FRN : 129198W Bhavnagar CA Sarju S Mehta 30th May 2024 Partner UDIN: 24106804BKGWAI5290 M. N. 106804

Annexure – B

To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of information and explanations given to us, we state that: i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management at reasonable having regard to the size of the company, in a phased manner in accordance with a programme of physical verification. As informed, no material discrepancies werenoticedonsuchverification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

Regarding the leasehold lands, the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the company except expired lease renewals pending for renewal from Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation

(Lessor) as disclosed in note 38a (i) and pending lease deed due to stay by Honourable Gujarat High Court as disclosed in note 38a (ii).

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceeding have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (as intervals amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. As informed to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on suchphysicalverificationcarried out by the Company.

(b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits from banks in excess of five crore rupees on basis of security of current asset. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with books of accounts of the company.

iii (a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to companies and other parties as follows;

Particulars Guarantees, Security & Advances in nature of Loans Loans A. Aggregate amount Granted / provided during the year. Nil 2,836.00 Subsidiaries, associate or Joint Ventures Nil - Others Nil 2,836.00 B. Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Nil Nil Subsidiaries, associate or Joint Ventures Nil Nil Others Nil Nil

During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to firms or Limited Liability Partnerships.

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of granted loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iii. The Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, to the extent applicable.

iv. The company has neither accepted any deposit from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this clause is not applicable.

v. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained.

We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vi. In respect of statutory and other dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues, to the extent applicable, with the appropriate authorities during the year. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no amounts outstanding, which have not been deposited on account of dispute. vii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,1961 (43 of 1961).

viii. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) During the year the Company has not availed any term loan facility and hence reporting under this sub clause is not applicable.

(d) On overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have prime facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures. Hence, the provision of this sub clause is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures. Hence, the provision of this sub clause is not applicable. ix. (a) The Company has not raised any money, during the year, by way of public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. x. (a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees was noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed under rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the central government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no instances of whistle blower complaints received during the year by company.

xi. Since the Company is not a Nidhi Company, the provisions of this clause is not applicable to the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and

188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiii. (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xv. (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) & (c) is not applicable.

(b) Since the company has no group entity the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during year.

xviii. On basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. xix. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable. xx. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable