Dividend 9 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024 1.35 27 Interim 2

Outcome of the 288th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 9th November, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility. Declared a Second Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 9th December, 2024.

Dividend 8 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024 1.35 27 Interim

Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 7th September, 2024

Dividend 30 May 2024 31 Jul 2024 - 3.15 63 Final

Recommended Final Dividend @ Rs. 3.15 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 63%) to be paid subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Dividend 31 Jan 2024 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024 1.35 27 Interim