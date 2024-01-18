iifl-logo-icon 1
Steelcast Ltd Dividend

860
(-0.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:34 PM

Steelcast CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 Nov 202422 Nov 202422 Nov 20241.3527Interim 2
Outcome of the 288th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 9th November, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility. Declared a Second Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 9th December, 2024.
Dividend8 Aug 202416 Aug 202417 Aug 20241.3527Interim
Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 7th September, 2024
Dividend30 May 202431 Jul 2024-3.1563Final
Recommended Final Dividend @ Rs. 3.15 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 63%) to be paid subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
Dividend31 Jan 202413 Feb 202413 Feb 20241.3527Interim
Outcome of the 284th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 31st January, 2024 through Video Conferencing. Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 1st March, 2024. Fixed 13.02.2024 as the record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend.

