|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|1.35
|27
|Interim 2
|Outcome of the 288th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 9th November, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility. Declared a Second Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 9th December, 2024.
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|1.35
|27
|Interim
|Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 7th September, 2024
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|-
|3.15
|63
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividend @ Rs. 3.15 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 63%) to be paid subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|1.35
|27
|Interim
|Outcome of the 284th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 31st January, 2024 through Video Conferencing. Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 1st March, 2024. Fixed 13.02.2024 as the record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend.
