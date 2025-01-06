iifl-logo-icon 1
Steelcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

897.25
(1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Steelcast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

44.72

15.64

17.03

18.98

Depreciation

-17.71

-13.81

-16.04

-14.81

Tax paid

-11.45

-3.62

-9.05

1.87

Working capital

47.69

-5.28

-15.35

19.84

Other operating items

Operating

63.24

-7.07

-23.42

25.87

Capital expenditure

25.9

5.06

4.78

12.21

Free cash flow

89.14

-2

-18.64

38.08

Equity raised

231.8

214.39

183

129

Investing

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Financing

39.69

-21.43

-48.02

12.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.73

Net in cash

360.64

190.96

116.33

182.75

