Steelcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
44.72
15.64
17.03
18.98
Depreciation
-17.71
-13.81
-16.04
-14.81
Tax paid
-11.45
-3.62
-9.05
1.87
Working capital
47.69
-5.28
-15.35
19.84
Other operating items
Operating
63.24
-7.07
-23.42
25.87
Capital expenditure
25.9
5.06
4.78
12.21
Free cash flow
89.14
-2
-18.64
38.08
Equity raised
231.8
214.39
183
129
Investing
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Financing
39.69
-21.43
-48.02
12.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.73
Net in cash
360.64
190.96
116.33
182.75
