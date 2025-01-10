Steelcast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
259.5
205.09
146.43
118.65
Net Worth
269.62
215.21
156.55
128.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
23.65
62.8
23.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.1
6.95
8.39
10.67
Total Liabilities
277.8
245.81
227.74
162.55
Fixed Assets
138.23
142.01
114.35
99.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.37
9.55
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.19
0.01
1.67
2.28
Networking Capital
105.56
90.77
109.52
59.65
Inventories
32.3
50.91
61.57
25.63
Inventory Days
74.4
59.3
Sundry Debtors
93.32
76.64
75.16
51.37
Debtor Days
90.82
118.87
Other Current Assets
25.97
22.48
22.76
14.63
Sundry Creditors
-24.7
-44.15
-39.7
-15.46
Creditor Days
47.97
35.77
Other Current Liabilities
-21.33
-15.11
-10.27
-16.52
Cash
12.46
3.45
2.12
1.46
Total Assets
277.81
245.79
227.75
162.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.