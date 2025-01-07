Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
302.04
157.72
200.58
231.24
yoy growth (%)
91.49
-21.36
-13.25
72.63
Raw materials
-68.01
-33.95
-46.72
-42.3
As % of sales
22.51
21.52
23.29
18.29
Employee costs
-28.36
-19.85
-22.77
-20.13
As % of sales
9.39
12.58
11.35
8.7
Other costs
-141.97
-72.35
-93.76
-125.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47
45.87
46.74
54.38
Operating profit
63.69
31.56
37.33
43.04
OPM
21.08
20.01
18.61
18.61
Depreciation
-17.71
-13.81
-16.04
-14.81
Interest expense
-1.56
-3.59
-4.72
-10.96
Other income
0.31
1.49
0.47
1.72
Profit before tax
44.72
15.64
17.03
18.98
Taxes
-11.45
-3.62
-9.05
1.87
Tax rate
-25.61
-23.15
-53.17
9.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.27
12.02
7.97
20.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
33.27
12.02
7.97
20.85
yoy growth (%)
176.77
50.68
-61.75
601.82
NPM
11.01
7.62
3.97
9.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.