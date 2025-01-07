iifl-logo-icon 1
Steelcast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

872.95
(-2.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

302.04

157.72

200.58

231.24

yoy growth (%)

91.49

-21.36

-13.25

72.63

Raw materials

-68.01

-33.95

-46.72

-42.3

As % of sales

22.51

21.52

23.29

18.29

Employee costs

-28.36

-19.85

-22.77

-20.13

As % of sales

9.39

12.58

11.35

8.7

Other costs

-141.97

-72.35

-93.76

-125.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47

45.87

46.74

54.38

Operating profit

63.69

31.56

37.33

43.04

OPM

21.08

20.01

18.61

18.61

Depreciation

-17.71

-13.81

-16.04

-14.81

Interest expense

-1.56

-3.59

-4.72

-10.96

Other income

0.31

1.49

0.47

1.72

Profit before tax

44.72

15.64

17.03

18.98

Taxes

-11.45

-3.62

-9.05

1.87

Tax rate

-25.61

-23.15

-53.17

9.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.27

12.02

7.97

20.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

33.27

12.02

7.97

20.85

yoy growth (%)

176.77

50.68

-61.75

601.82

NPM

11.01

7.62

3.97

9.01

