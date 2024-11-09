iifl-logo-icon 1
Steelcast Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Outcome of the 288th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 9th November, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility. 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the un-audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as enclosed herewith. 2. Declared a Second Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 9th December, 2024. 3. Fixed 22.11.2024 as the record date for the purpose of Second Interim Dividend as intimated earlier. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 12th December, 2024. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 9th November, 2024 has approved to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company at the deemed venue i.e. at Registered Office of the Company at Ruvapari Road, Bhavnagar, Gujarat 364 005 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business set out in the Notice of the said EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Intimation of appointment of Mr. Dipam A Patel as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. October 01, 2024
Board Meeting8 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
STEELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the 286th Meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED Outcome of the 286th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 8th August, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
STEELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the 285th Meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED Outcome of the 285th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 30th May, 2024, at the Registered Office, Ruvapari Road, Bhavnagar 364005 with Video Conferencing (VC) facility. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
STEELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that the 284th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED is scheduled to be held on 31st January 2024 at the Registered Office Ruvapari Road Bhavnagar 364005 through Video Conferencing (VC) to consider and approve inter alia the following items: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Declaration of Third Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Outcome of the 284th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 31st January, 2024 through Video Conferencing. 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the un-audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 as enclosed herewith. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 1st March, 2024. 3. Fixed 13.02.2024 as the record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend. Record Date for Third Interim Dividend 2023-24 is fixed as 13.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

