Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Outcome of the 288th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 9th November, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility. 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the un-audited (Standalone) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 as enclosed herewith. 2. Declared a Second Interim Dividend @ Rs. 1.35 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 27%) which will be paid within 30 days of the date of declaration i.e. on or before 9th December, 2024. 3. Fixed 22.11.2024 as the record date for the purpose of Second Interim Dividend as intimated earlier. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024) Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 12th December, 2024. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 9th November, 2024 has approved to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company at the deemed venue i.e. at Registered Office of the Company at Ruvapari Road, Bhavnagar, Gujarat 364 005 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business set out in the Notice of the said EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Intimation of appointment of Mr. Dipam A Patel as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. October 01, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

STEELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the 286th Meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED Outcome of the 286th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 8th August, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

STEELCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the 285th Meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED Outcome of the 285th meeting of the Board of Directors of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 30th May, 2024, at the Registered Office, Ruvapari Road, Bhavnagar 364005 with Video Conferencing (VC) facility. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024