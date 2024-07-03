iifl-logo-icon 1
Steelcast Ltd Company Summary

852.8
(-2.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Steelcast Ltd Summary

Steelcast Limited was formerly incorporated as Steelcast Bhavnagar Private Limited on February 11, 1972 by the Late F P Tamboli of Jamnagar, Gujarat, which renamed to Steelcast Limited in December, 1988. The Company engaged in Castings Manufacturing business. It manufactures high-quality castings (inst. cap.: 4500 tpa) Its wide range of products includes austenitic manganese steel, carbon steel, low/high alloy steel and high chromium ferrous alloys. It has entered into a technical collaboration with Kurimoto to manufacture super grades of wear if and abrasion-resistant ferrous castings. The renowned customers include Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Northern Coalfields, Kesoram Cement, NMDC, Raasi Cement, BEML and BHEL. During 1995-96, Company was certified by the RW TUV, Germany for the Quality Standards ISO 9002.The Company has commissioned its 5 MW Solar Power Plant in Umrala Taluka of Bhavnagar District in Gujarat for captive use effective from March 30, 2023. It has also commissioned 4.5 MW Hybrid (Wind & Solar) Power Plant effective on July 8, 2023.

