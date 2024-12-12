Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 12th December, 2024. Report of proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) Disclosure of voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of STEELCAST LIMITED held on 12th December, 2024 as per Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Report of the Scrutinizer on the same (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024)