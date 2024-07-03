Summary

Electrosteel Castings Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) Pipes. The Company is a water infrastructure company providing techno-economic solutions for water supply and sewerage systems. They also undertake turnkey solutions for water transportation and sewerage management, which include manufacturing DI Pipes, supplying and laying various types of pipes, operating the system and transferring to the owners. The company is headquartered at Kolkata and having their manufacturing facilities at Elavur in Tamil Nadu, Khardah and Haldia in West Bengal.Electrosteel Castings Limited was incorporated on November 26, 1955. In 1959, the Company commissioned their first cast iron pipe factory at Khardah in West Bengal. They acquired another cast iron pipe manufacturing unit at Elavur in Tamil Nadu in 1982.In the year 1994, the company set up a 60000 tpa DI spun pipe plant at Khardah, the first ever in India and in the year 1996, they commissioned their own mini-blast furnace. During the year 1998-99, the company expanded the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 90000 tpa and Cast Iron Spun Pipes by 25000 tpa to 75000 tpa. During the year 1999-2000, they further increased the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 120000 tpa.During the year 2000-01, the company increased the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 150000 tpa and Mini Blast Furnace by 91000 to 200000 tpa. They

