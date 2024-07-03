Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹143.7
Prev. Close₹142.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.83
Day's High₹143.7
Day's Low₹143.7
52 Week's High₹236.6
52 Week's Low₹113.3
Book Value₹86.64
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,883.31
P/E10.57
EPS13.5
Divi. Yield0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.82
84.45
59.46
59.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,930.08
4,186
3,927.97
3,577.42
Net Worth
4,991.9
4,270.45
3,987.43
3,636.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,236.11
2,479.88
1,938.43
1,793.56
yoy growth (%)
-9.83
27.93
8.07
-11.04
Raw materials
-1,101.33
-1,144.51
-950.83
-800.76
As % of sales
49.25
46.15
49.05
44.64
Employee costs
-170.55
-171.93
-188.8
-184.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
48.94
123.53
43.58
108.49
Depreciation
-52.67
-52.74
-59.21
-63.68
Tax paid
-5.7
-24.94
3.39
-31.2
Working capital
736.66
97.59
-330.51
140.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.83
27.93
8.07
-11.04
Op profit growth
-33.14
57.34
-18.45
4.32
EBIT growth
-32.21
39.65
-20.55
28.4
Net profit growth
-56.13
109.82
-39.2
38.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,478.01
7,275.51
5,280.95
3,474.2
2,711.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,478.01
7,275.51
5,280.95
3,474.2
2,711.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
102.24
84.92
55.76
52.75
33.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradip Kumar Khaitan
Independent Director
Binod Khaitan
Independent Director
Amrendra Verma
Independent Director
Mohua Banerjee
Independent Director
Rajkumar Khanna
Independent Director
Viyas Mitre Ralli
Independent Director
Bal Kishan Choudhury
Independent Director
VIRENDRA SINHA
Managing Director
Umang Kejriwal
Joint Managing Director
Mayank Kejriwal
Whole-time Director
Uddhav Kejriwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sunil Katial
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashutosh Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Radha Kejriwal Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Nityangi Kejriwal
Whole-time Director
MADHAV KEJRIWAL
Whole-time Director
Priya Manjari Todi
Independent Director
Jinendra Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Indranil Mitra
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar
Additional Director
Sangeeta Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Electrosteel Castings Ltd
Summary
Electrosteel Castings Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) Pipes. The Company is a water infrastructure company providing techno-economic solutions for water supply and sewerage systems. They also undertake turnkey solutions for water transportation and sewerage management, which include manufacturing DI Pipes, supplying and laying various types of pipes, operating the system and transferring to the owners. The company is headquartered at Kolkata and having their manufacturing facilities at Elavur in Tamil Nadu, Khardah and Haldia in West Bengal.Electrosteel Castings Limited was incorporated on November 26, 1955. In 1959, the Company commissioned their first cast iron pipe factory at Khardah in West Bengal. They acquired another cast iron pipe manufacturing unit at Elavur in Tamil Nadu in 1982.In the year 1994, the company set up a 60000 tpa DI spun pipe plant at Khardah, the first ever in India and in the year 1996, they commissioned their own mini-blast furnace. During the year 1998-99, the company expanded the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 90000 tpa and Cast Iron Spun Pipes by 25000 tpa to 75000 tpa. During the year 1999-2000, they further increased the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 120000 tpa.During the year 2000-01, the company increased the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 150000 tpa and Mini Blast Furnace by 91000 to 200000 tpa. They
Read More
The Electrosteel Castings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹143.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electrosteel Castings Ltd is ₹8883.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Electrosteel Castings Ltd is 10.57 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electrosteel Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electrosteel Castings Ltd is ₹113.3 and ₹236.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Electrosteel Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.99%, 3 Years at 57.06%, 1 Year at 26.90%, 6 Month at -23.25%, 3 Month at -30.64% and 1 Month at -12.64%.
