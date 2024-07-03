iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Electrosteel Castings Ltd Share Price

143.7
(0.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:11 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open143.7
  • Day's High143.7
  • 52 Wk High236.6
  • Prev. Close142.57
  • Day's Low143.7
  • 52 Wk Low 113.3
  • Turnover (lac)8.83
  • P/E10.57
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value86.64
  • EPS13.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,883.31
  • Div. Yield0.98
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Electrosteel Castings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

143.7

Prev. Close

142.57

Turnover(Lac.)

8.83

Day's High

143.7

Day's Low

143.7

52 Week's High

236.6

52 Week's Low

113.3

Book Value

86.64

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,883.31

P/E

10.57

EPS

13.5

Divi. Yield

0.98

Electrosteel Castings Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.9

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Electrosteel Castings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Electrosteel Castings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.21%

Non-Promoter- 21.94%

Institutions: 21.94%

Non-Institutions: 31.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Electrosteel Castings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.82

84.45

59.46

59.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,930.08

4,186

3,927.97

3,577.42

Net Worth

4,991.9

4,270.45

3,987.43

3,636.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,236.11

2,479.88

1,938.43

1,793.56

yoy growth (%)

-9.83

27.93

8.07

-11.04

Raw materials

-1,101.33

-1,144.51

-950.83

-800.76

As % of sales

49.25

46.15

49.05

44.64

Employee costs

-170.55

-171.93

-188.8

-184.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

48.94

123.53

43.58

108.49

Depreciation

-52.67

-52.74

-59.21

-63.68

Tax paid

-5.7

-24.94

3.39

-31.2

Working capital

736.66

97.59

-330.51

140.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.83

27.93

8.07

-11.04

Op profit growth

-33.14

57.34

-18.45

4.32

EBIT growth

-32.21

39.65

-20.55

28.4

Net profit growth

-56.13

109.82

-39.2

38.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,478.01

7,275.51

5,280.95

3,474.2

2,711.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,478.01

7,275.51

5,280.95

3,474.2

2,711.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

102.24

84.92

55.76

52.75

33.21

View Annually Results

Electrosteel Castings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradip Kumar Khaitan

Independent Director

Binod Khaitan

Independent Director

Amrendra Verma

Independent Director

Mohua Banerjee

Independent Director

Rajkumar Khanna

Independent Director

Viyas Mitre Ralli

Independent Director

Bal Kishan Choudhury

Independent Director

VIRENDRA SINHA

Managing Director

Umang Kejriwal

Joint Managing Director

Mayank Kejriwal

Whole-time Director

Uddhav Kejriwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sunil Katial

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashutosh Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Radha Kejriwal Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Nityangi Kejriwal

Whole-time Director

MADHAV KEJRIWAL

Whole-time Director

Priya Manjari Todi

Independent Director

Jinendra Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Indranil Mitra

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar

Additional Director

Sangeeta Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Summary

Electrosteel Castings Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) Pipes. The Company is a water infrastructure company providing techno-economic solutions for water supply and sewerage systems. They also undertake turnkey solutions for water transportation and sewerage management, which include manufacturing DI Pipes, supplying and laying various types of pipes, operating the system and transferring to the owners. The company is headquartered at Kolkata and having their manufacturing facilities at Elavur in Tamil Nadu, Khardah and Haldia in West Bengal.Electrosteel Castings Limited was incorporated on November 26, 1955. In 1959, the Company commissioned their first cast iron pipe factory at Khardah in West Bengal. They acquired another cast iron pipe manufacturing unit at Elavur in Tamil Nadu in 1982.In the year 1994, the company set up a 60000 tpa DI spun pipe plant at Khardah, the first ever in India and in the year 1996, they commissioned their own mini-blast furnace. During the year 1998-99, the company expanded the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 90000 tpa and Cast Iron Spun Pipes by 25000 tpa to 75000 tpa. During the year 1999-2000, they further increased the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 120000 tpa.During the year 2000-01, the company increased the production capacity of DI Pipes by 30000 tpa to 150000 tpa and Mini Blast Furnace by 91000 to 200000 tpa. They
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Electrosteel Castings Ltd share price today?

The Electrosteel Castings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹143.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Electrosteel Castings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electrosteel Castings Ltd is ₹8883.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Electrosteel Castings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Electrosteel Castings Ltd is 10.57 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Electrosteel Castings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electrosteel Castings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electrosteel Castings Ltd is ₹113.3 and ₹236.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Electrosteel Castings Ltd?

Electrosteel Castings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.99%, 3 Years at 57.06%, 1 Year at 26.90%, 6 Month at -23.25%, 3 Month at -30.64% and 1 Month at -12.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Electrosteel Castings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Electrosteel Castings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.21 %
Institutions - 21.95 %
Public - 31.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.