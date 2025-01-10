Electrosteel Castings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.82
84.45
59.46
59.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,930.08
4,186
3,927.97
3,577.42
Net Worth
4,991.9
4,270.45
3,987.43
3,636.89
Minority Interest
Debt
2,034.53
2,455.89
2,728.74
1,887.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
385.68
391.13
400.38
412.43
Total Liabilities
7,412.11
7,117.47
7,116.55
5,937.21
Fixed Assets
4,047.07
3,947
3,895.48
3,885.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
268.09
225.04
520.47
266.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
42.35
43.12
44.05
44.3
Networking Capital
2,711.71
2,520.27
2,199.38
1,290.66
Inventories
1,738.11
1,693.73
1,841.31
965.23
Inventory Days
157.55
Sundry Debtors
1,562.44
1,309.53
1,041.89
729.5
Debtor Days
119.07
Other Current Assets
629.44
534.72
449.17
438.49
Sundry Creditors
-519.28
-558.23
-565.42
-433.37
Creditor Days
70.73
Other Current Liabilities
-699
-459.48
-567.57
-409.19
Cash
342.87
382.04
457.18
450.77
Total Assets
7,412.09
7,117.47
7,116.56
5,937.2
