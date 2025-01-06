Electrosteel Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
48.94
123.53
43.58
108.49
Depreciation
-52.67
-52.74
-59.21
-63.68
Tax paid
-5.7
-24.94
3.39
-31.2
Working capital
736.66
97.59
-330.51
140.64
Other operating items
Operating
727.22
143.43
-342.74
154.23
Capital expenditure
1,206.08
126.45
16.83
-15.22
Free cash flow
1,933.3
269.88
-325.91
139.01
Equity raised
6,055.58
5,270.51
5,648.77
5,540.28
Investing
-274.18
-606.62
-0.16
-1.73
Financing
840.85
266.88
-159.37
46.86
Dividends paid
0
0
10.7
17.84
Net in cash
8,555.56
5,200.65
5,174.03
5,742.28
