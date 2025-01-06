iifl-logo-icon 1
Electrosteel Castings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

132.02
(-7.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Electrost.Cast. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

48.94

123.53

43.58

108.49

Depreciation

-52.67

-52.74

-59.21

-63.68

Tax paid

-5.7

-24.94

3.39

-31.2

Working capital

736.66

97.59

-330.51

140.64

Other operating items

Operating

727.22

143.43

-342.74

154.23

Capital expenditure

1,206.08

126.45

16.83

-15.22

Free cash flow

1,933.3

269.88

-325.91

139.01

Equity raised

6,055.58

5,270.51

5,648.77

5,540.28

Investing

-274.18

-606.62

-0.16

-1.73

Financing

840.85

266.88

-159.37

46.86

Dividends paid

0

0

10.7

17.84

Net in cash

8,555.56

5,200.65

5,174.03

5,742.28

QUICKLINKS FOR Electrosteel Castings Ltd

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.