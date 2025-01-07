Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,236.11
2,479.88
1,938.43
1,793.56
yoy growth (%)
-9.83
27.93
8.07
-11.04
Raw materials
-1,101.33
-1,144.51
-950.83
-800.76
As % of sales
49.25
46.15
49.05
44.64
Employee costs
-170.55
-171.93
-188.8
-184.19
As % of sales
7.62
6.93
9.74
10.26
Other costs
-727.33
-809.08
-573.58
-532.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.52
32.62
29.59
29.68
Operating profit
236.89
354.35
225.2
276.19
OPM
10.59
14.28
11.61
15.39
Depreciation
-52.67
-52.74
-59.21
-63.68
Interest expense
-183.83
-219.89
-202.31
-201.05
Other income
48.56
41.81
79.91
97.03
Profit before tax
48.94
123.53
43.58
108.49
Taxes
-5.7
-24.94
3.39
-31.2
Tax rate
-11.66
-20.19
7.79
-28.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
43.24
98.58
46.98
77.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
43.24
98.58
46.98
77.28
yoy growth (%)
-56.13
109.82
-39.2
38.32
NPM
1.93
3.97
2.42
4.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.