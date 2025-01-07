iifl-logo-icon 1
Electrosteel Castings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,236.11

2,479.88

1,938.43

1,793.56

yoy growth (%)

-9.83

27.93

8.07

-11.04

Raw materials

-1,101.33

-1,144.51

-950.83

-800.76

As % of sales

49.25

46.15

49.05

44.64

Employee costs

-170.55

-171.93

-188.8

-184.19

As % of sales

7.62

6.93

9.74

10.26

Other costs

-727.33

-809.08

-573.58

-532.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.52

32.62

29.59

29.68

Operating profit

236.89

354.35

225.2

276.19

OPM

10.59

14.28

11.61

15.39

Depreciation

-52.67

-52.74

-59.21

-63.68

Interest expense

-183.83

-219.89

-202.31

-201.05

Other income

48.56

41.81

79.91

97.03

Profit before tax

48.94

123.53

43.58

108.49

Taxes

-5.7

-24.94

3.39

-31.2

Tax rate

-11.66

-20.19

7.79

-28.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

43.24

98.58

46.98

77.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

43.24

98.58

46.98

77.28

yoy growth (%)

-56.13

109.82

-39.2

38.32

NPM

1.93

3.97

2.42

4.3

