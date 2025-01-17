iifl-logo-icon 1
Electrosteel Castings Ltd Key Ratios

126.2
(-0.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.01

24.31

4.88

-5.67

Op profit growth

17.71

42.27

-10.73

6.37

EBIT growth

16.32

24.48

-14.59

38.24

Net profit growth

-190.57

29.86

-13.92

-625.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.41

13.5

11.79

13.86

EBIT margin

11.46

12.61

12.6

15.47

Net profit margin

-4.2

5.94

5.68

6.93

RoCE

7.12

7.28

5.92

6.57

RoNW

-1.1

1.5

1.27

1.47

RoA

-0.65

0.85

0.66

0.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.22

1.99

1.84

2.17

Dividend per share

0.25

0.3

0.3

0.5

Cash EPS

-5.47

2.4

1.72

2.16

Book value per share

86.06

66.52

69.44

66.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

-11.26

4.6

13.26

15.92

P/CEPS

-4.56

3.82

14.13

15.97

P/B

0.29

0.13

0.35

0.51

EV/EBIDTA

5.53

5.09

6.93

7.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.63

12.38

Tax payout

-21.53

-24.62

1.68

-30.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.91

76.93

82.32

87.54

Inventory days

111.79

101.45

103.73

107.25

Creditor days

-52.85

-57.31

-59.27

-62.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.88

-1.5

-1.3

-1.52

Net debt / equity

0.43

0.56

0.59

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

3.77

4.47

5.7

5.9

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.13

-43.41

-47.23

-44.43

Employee costs

-9.03

-8.35

-10.88

-11.42

Other costs

-31.41

-34.72

-30.09

-30.28

