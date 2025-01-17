Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.01
24.31
4.88
-5.67
Op profit growth
17.71
42.27
-10.73
6.37
EBIT growth
16.32
24.48
-14.59
38.24
Net profit growth
-190.57
29.86
-13.92
-625.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.41
13.5
11.79
13.86
EBIT margin
11.46
12.61
12.6
15.47
Net profit margin
-4.2
5.94
5.68
6.93
RoCE
7.12
7.28
5.92
6.57
RoNW
-1.1
1.5
1.27
1.47
RoA
-0.65
0.85
0.66
0.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.22
1.99
1.84
2.17
Dividend per share
0.25
0.3
0.3
0.5
Cash EPS
-5.47
2.4
1.72
2.16
Book value per share
86.06
66.52
69.44
66.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
-11.26
4.6
13.26
15.92
P/CEPS
-4.56
3.82
14.13
15.97
P/B
0.29
0.13
0.35
0.51
EV/EBIDTA
5.53
5.09
6.93
7.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.63
12.38
Tax payout
-21.53
-24.62
1.68
-30.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.91
76.93
82.32
87.54
Inventory days
111.79
101.45
103.73
107.25
Creditor days
-52.85
-57.31
-59.27
-62.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.88
-1.5
-1.3
-1.52
Net debt / equity
0.43
0.56
0.59
0.71
Net debt / op. profit
3.77
4.47
5.7
5.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.13
-43.41
-47.23
-44.43
Employee costs
-9.03
-8.35
-10.88
-11.42
Other costs
-31.41
-34.72
-30.09
-30.28
