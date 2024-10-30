|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Reg 29 regarding Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13 May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation under Reg 29 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 8 February, 2024 Approved declaration of Interim Dividend Board has fixed 21 February 2024 as record date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 08/02/2024)
