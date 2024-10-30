Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Reg 29 regarding Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13 May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024