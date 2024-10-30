iifl-logo-icon 1
Electrosteel Castings Ltd Board Meeting

Electrost.Cast. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Reg 29 regarding Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13 May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ELECTROSTEEL CASTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation under Reg 29 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 8 February, 2024 Approved declaration of Interim Dividend Board has fixed 21 February 2024 as record date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 08/02/2024)

