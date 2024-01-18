iifl-logo-icon 1
Electrosteel Castings Ltd Dividend

127.5
(2.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 May 202416 Aug 2024-0.990Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.90 (90%) per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024, to the shareholders of the Company for their approval at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. The final dividend for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024, if any, declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid to the shareholders after the Annual General Meeting, within such time period as required under the law. It may be noted that an Interim Dividend at Rs.0.50 (50%) per Equity Share was declared by the Board at its meeting held on 8 February 2024 and the same was paid by the Company. With this recommendation, the total dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 aggregates to Rs. 1.40.
Dividend8 Feb 202421 Feb 202421 Feb 20240.550Interim
Approved declaration of Interim Dividend

