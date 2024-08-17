Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹1.55
Prev. Close₹1.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.55
Day's Low₹1.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-61.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
13.88
13.88
13.88
13.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.25
-97.68
-91.79
-90.28
Net Worth
-86.37
-83.8
-77.91
-76.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
22.36
27.48
60.06
yoy growth (%)
-18.65
-54.23
Raw materials
-18.84
-22.44
-50.74
As % of sales
84.28
81.63
84.48
Employee costs
-0.95
-2.54
-2.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-2.55
-5.89
-1.5
Depreciation
-1.79
-2.13
-2.51
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.26
-5.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.65
-54.23
Op profit growth
-79.56
-30.7
EBIT growth
-56.72
351.6
Net profit growth
-56.62
291.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
T V Manoharan
Nominee (PSIDC)
R K Bhandari
Director
Ashok Vinayak
Additional Director
Varinder Paul
Company Secretary
Jyoti Parihar
Director
Sunil Kumar Sharma
Managing Director
Sumeet Juineja
Nominee (PSIDC)
Yogesh Goel
Reports by Krishna Engineering Works Ltd
Summary
Krishna Engineering Works (KEW) was promoted in 1983 as a private limited company to set up a forging unit (inst. cap.: 900 tpa) to manufacture defence store items. KEW was converted in a public limited company in 1992.The company manufactures castings, forgings and intricate machine items primarily for the automobile sector. It has increased forging and casting facilities and has grown into a multi-product company. Initially, it catered primarily to the defence segment. Fluctuating orders from this segment necessiatated the development of the railway market. With the same objective, the company moved into the automobile segment. In view of the boom that this sector is experiencing, the company diversified its customer base within the automobile segment.On the R & D front, the company has successfully designed a single piece axle tube for TELCO, which was till then using a welded axle tube. KEWL was the first unit in the private sector to the entrusted with the manufacture of 155 mm Bofors artillery shells.The companys product range includes axle tubes, levers, link rod yokes, assembly link rod yokes brake and brake discs in fully machined condition, axle hubs, steering mounting link brackets, gear mounting brackets, trumpet housings rims, etc. The companys entire production of castings, forgings and machined components are presently being supplied to ordinance factories, the Railways and OEMs. KEWL is, today, a registered supplier with 15 ordnance factories and 10 railway co
Read More
