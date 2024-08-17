iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Engineering Works Ltd Share Price

1.55
(3.33%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Krishna Engineering Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1.55

Prev. Close

1.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.55

Day's Low

1.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-61.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Krishna Engineering Works Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Krishna Engineering Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Krishna Engineering Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.90%

Non-Promoter- 2.89%

Institutions: 2.88%

Non-Institutions: 91.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishna Engineering Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

13.88

13.88

13.88

13.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.25

-97.68

-91.79

-90.28

Net Worth

-86.37

-83.8

-77.91

-76.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

22.36

27.48

60.06

yoy growth (%)

-18.65

-54.23

Raw materials

-18.84

-22.44

-50.74

As % of sales

84.28

81.63

84.48

Employee costs

-0.95

-2.54

-2.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-2.55

-5.89

-1.5

Depreciation

-1.79

-2.13

-2.51

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.26

-5.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.65

-54.23

Op profit growth

-79.56

-30.7

EBIT growth

-56.72

351.6

Net profit growth

-56.62

291.9

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Krishna Engineering Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Krishna Engineering Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

T V Manoharan

Nominee (PSIDC)

R K Bhandari

Director

Ashok Vinayak

Additional Director

Varinder Paul

Company Secretary

Jyoti Parihar

Director

Sunil Kumar Sharma

Managing Director

Sumeet Juineja

Nominee (PSIDC)

Yogesh Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishna Engineering Works Ltd

Summary

Krishna Engineering Works (KEW) was promoted in 1983 as a private limited company to set up a forging unit (inst. cap.: 900 tpa) to manufacture defence store items. KEW was converted in a public limited company in 1992.The company manufactures castings, forgings and intricate machine items primarily for the automobile sector. It has increased forging and casting facilities and has grown into a multi-product company. Initially, it catered primarily to the defence segment. Fluctuating orders from this segment necessiatated the development of the railway market. With the same objective, the company moved into the automobile segment. In view of the boom that this sector is experiencing, the company diversified its customer base within the automobile segment.On the R & D front, the company has successfully designed a single piece axle tube for TELCO, which was till then using a welded axle tube. KEWL was the first unit in the private sector to the entrusted with the manufacture of 155 mm Bofors artillery shells.The companys product range includes axle tubes, levers, link rod yokes, assembly link rod yokes brake and brake discs in fully machined condition, axle hubs, steering mounting link brackets, gear mounting brackets, trumpet housings rims, etc. The companys entire production of castings, forgings and machined components are presently being supplied to ordinance factories, the Railways and OEMs. KEWL is, today, a registered supplier with 15 ordnance factories and 10 railway co
Read More

