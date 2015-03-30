Krishna Engineering Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
13.88
13.88
13.88
13.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.25
-97.68
-91.79
-90.28
Net Worth
-86.37
-83.8
-77.91
-76.4
Minority Interest
Debt
68.89
68.94
69.19
74.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-17.48
-14.86
-8.72
-2.12
Fixed Assets
12.67
11.47
12.99
15.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-30.36
-26.48
-21.87
-17.89
Inventories
1.37
4.66
3.24
7.5
Inventory Days
22.36
61.87
19.68
Sundry Debtors
0.74
1.69
0.19
4.42
Debtor Days
12.07
22.43
1.15
Other Current Assets
3.12
2.87
2.27
3.41
Sundry Creditors
-20.74
-4.03
-3.08
-3.86
Creditor Days
338.54
53.5
18.71
Other Current Liabilities
-14.85
-31.67
-24.49
-29.36
Cash
0.21
0.13
0.16
0.36
Total Assets
-17.48
-14.88
-8.72
-2.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.