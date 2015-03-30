iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Engineering Works Ltd Balance Sheet

1.55
(3.33%)
Mar 30, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

13.88

13.88

13.88

13.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.25

-97.68

-91.79

-90.28

Net Worth

-86.37

-83.8

-77.91

-76.4

Minority Interest

Debt

68.89

68.94

69.19

74.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-17.48

-14.86

-8.72

-2.12

Fixed Assets

12.67

11.47

12.99

15.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-30.36

-26.48

-21.87

-17.89

Inventories

1.37

4.66

3.24

7.5

Inventory Days

22.36

61.87

19.68

Sundry Debtors

0.74

1.69

0.19

4.42

Debtor Days

12.07

22.43

1.15

Other Current Assets

3.12

2.87

2.27

3.41

Sundry Creditors

-20.74

-4.03

-3.08

-3.86

Creditor Days

338.54

53.5

18.71

Other Current Liabilities

-14.85

-31.67

-24.49

-29.36

Cash

0.21

0.13

0.16

0.36

Total Assets

-17.48

-14.88

-8.72

-2.12

