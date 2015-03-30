iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Engineering Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.55
(3.33%)
Mar 30, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

22.36

27.48

60.06

yoy growth (%)

-18.65

-54.23

Raw materials

-18.84

-22.44

-50.74

As % of sales

84.28

81.63

84.48

Employee costs

-0.95

-2.54

-2.26

As % of sales

4.28

9.24

3.77

Other costs

-3.32

-6.26

-12.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.85

22.78

20.76

Operating profit

-0.76

-3.75

-5.42

OPM

-3.43

-13.66

-9.02

Depreciation

-1.79

-2.13

-2.51

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.2

Other income

0.02

0.02

6.63

Profit before tax

-2.55

-5.89

-1.5

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.55

-5.89

-1.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.55

-5.89

-1.5

yoy growth (%)

-56.62

291.9

NPM

-11.43

-21.44

-2.5

