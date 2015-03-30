Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
22.36
27.48
60.06
yoy growth (%)
-18.65
-54.23
Raw materials
-18.84
-22.44
-50.74
As % of sales
84.28
81.63
84.48
Employee costs
-0.95
-2.54
-2.26
As % of sales
4.28
9.24
3.77
Other costs
-3.32
-6.26
-12.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.85
22.78
20.76
Operating profit
-0.76
-3.75
-5.42
OPM
-3.43
-13.66
-9.02
Depreciation
-1.79
-2.13
-2.51
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.2
Other income
0.02
0.02
6.63
Profit before tax
-2.55
-5.89
-1.5
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.55
-5.89
-1.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.55
-5.89
-1.5
yoy growth (%)
-56.62
291.9
NPM
-11.43
-21.44
-2.5
