Krishna Engineering Works Ltd Summary

Krishna Engineering Works (KEW) was promoted in 1983 as a private limited company to set up a forging unit (inst. cap.: 900 tpa) to manufacture defence store items. KEW was converted in a public limited company in 1992.The company manufactures castings, forgings and intricate machine items primarily for the automobile sector. It has increased forging and casting facilities and has grown into a multi-product company. Initially, it catered primarily to the defence segment. Fluctuating orders from this segment necessiatated the development of the railway market. With the same objective, the company moved into the automobile segment. In view of the boom that this sector is experiencing, the company diversified its customer base within the automobile segment.On the R & D front, the company has successfully designed a single piece axle tube for TELCO, which was till then using a welded axle tube. KEWL was the first unit in the private sector to the entrusted with the manufacture of 155 mm Bofors artillery shells.The companys product range includes axle tubes, levers, link rod yokes, assembly link rod yokes brake and brake discs in fully machined condition, axle hubs, steering mounting link brackets, gear mounting brackets, trumpet housings rims, etc. The companys entire production of castings, forgings and machined components are presently being supplied to ordinance factories, the Railways and OEMs. KEWL is, today, a registered supplier with 15 ordnance factories and 10 railway coach manufacturing units. Some of its major clients include prestigious companies like Punjab Tractors, Telco, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Ashok Leyland and Maruti Udyog.KEWL is on the way towards ISO 9002 accredition and complete business process re-engineering to retain its competitive edge and to maintain its penchant for quality. The company is ready for despatch of goods to Italy and at the same time it has also entered into an arrangement with the General Motor India Ltd for supply of auto components upto 2006.