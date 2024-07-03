Summary

Kalyani Forge Ltd (KFL), incorporated as Ellora Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. in 1979, is in the forging industry. It has commenced commercial production in 1981. The name was changed to the present one in 1992. It is having works in Sirur Taluka in Maharashtra.KFL is the first company of its kind in the country to use press forging technology to manufacture precision closed die forgings in the small weight range(upto a maximum of 8 kg). Its products include complex profile items, extrusion forgings, besides shafting and gear items. It is also an ISO 9002 certified company.KFLs clientele includes Ashok Leyland, Automotive Axles, Bajaj Auto, Gabriel India, TELCO, etc. The company also exports to the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, Italy and Saudi Arabia. The company has completed a small project in 1995-96, at a cost of Rs.4 crore for manufacturing machined components and axle tube assemblies. This project is undertaken with an object to suply to Telco and Export Market. The company has undertaken a second expansion project in 1997-98, at a capital outlay of Rs.18 Crores at the land adjacent to existing site of the company at Koregaon Bhima.The company has commercialised its Metal Forms Divisions 1000 Ton press out of the total 3500 ton press capacity in 1998-99. The company has also start commercial production from its warm forging plant & cold forging plant in 1999-2000 and 2000-01 respectively. The development of Warm & Cold forgings has enabled the company to get into manufacture

