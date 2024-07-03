SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹724
Prev. Close₹715.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.95
Day's High₹751.3
Day's Low₹685
52 Week's High₹740
52 Week's Low₹371.15
Book Value₹237.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)250.45
P/E40.27
EPS17.82
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.64
3.64
3.64
3.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.37
74.06
99.3
96.55
Net Worth
82.01
77.7
102.94
100.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.78
200.94
258.55
226.83
yoy growth (%)
-10.03
-22.27
13.98
-1.77
Raw materials
-92.49
-103.61
-128.59
-106.09
As % of sales
51.16
51.56
49.73
46.77
Employee costs
-26.38
-30.76
-29.22
-31.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.07
-8.12
9.19
5.2
Depreciation
-12.82
-13.88
-12.94
-10.41
Tax paid
0.31
1.2
-2.63
-1.71
Working capital
6.78
-10.73
15.07
-4.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.03
-22.27
13.98
-1.77
Op profit growth
43.81
-60.95
44.99
-6.15
EBIT growth
-126.43
-117.73
73.02
29.04
Net profit growth
-74.58
-205.5
88.44
215.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Rohini Gaurishankar Kalyani
Managing Director
VIRAJ GAURISHANKAR KALYANI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhijit Sen
Non Executive Director
G N Kalyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachana Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kalyani Forge Ltd
Summary
Kalyani Forge Ltd (KFL), incorporated as Ellora Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. in 1979, is in the forging industry. It has commenced commercial production in 1981. The name was changed to the present one in 1992. It is having works in Sirur Taluka in Maharashtra.KFL is the first company of its kind in the country to use press forging technology to manufacture precision closed die forgings in the small weight range(upto a maximum of 8 kg). Its products include complex profile items, extrusion forgings, besides shafting and gear items. It is also an ISO 9002 certified company.KFLs clientele includes Ashok Leyland, Automotive Axles, Bajaj Auto, Gabriel India, TELCO, etc. The company also exports to the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, Italy and Saudi Arabia. The company has completed a small project in 1995-96, at a cost of Rs.4 crore for manufacturing machined components and axle tube assemblies. This project is undertaken with an object to suply to Telco and Export Market. The company has undertaken a second expansion project in 1997-98, at a capital outlay of Rs.18 Crores at the land adjacent to existing site of the company at Koregaon Bhima.The company has commercialised its Metal Forms Divisions 1000 Ton press out of the total 3500 ton press capacity in 1998-99. The company has also start commercial production from its warm forging plant & cold forging plant in 1999-2000 and 2000-01 respectively. The development of Warm & Cold forgings has enabled the company to get into manufacture
Read More
The Kalyani Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹688.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Forge Ltd is ₹250.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Forge Ltd is 40.27 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Forge Ltd is ₹371.15 and ₹740 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalyani Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.78%, 3 Years at 55.71%, 1 Year at 67.46%, 6 Month at 28.06%, 3 Month at 47.46% and 1 Month at 13.96%.
