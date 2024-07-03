iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Forge Ltd Share Price

688.05
(-3.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 724
  Day's High 751.3
  52 Wk High 740
  Prev. Close 715.55
  Day's Low 685
  52 Wk Low 371.15
  Turnover (lac) 52.95
  P/E 40.27
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 237.03
  EPS 17.82
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 250.45
  Div. Yield 0.42
Kalyani Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

724

Prev. Close

715.55

Turnover(Lac.)

52.95

Day's High

751.3

Day's Low

685

52 Week's High

740

52 Week's Low

371.15

Book Value

237.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

250.45

P/E

40.27

EPS

17.82

Divi. Yield

0.42

Kalyani Forge Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kalyani Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kalyani Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.70%

Non-Promoter- 41.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalyani Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.64

3.64

3.64

3.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.37

74.06

99.3

96.55

Net Worth

82.01

77.7

102.94

100.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.78

200.94

258.55

226.83

yoy growth (%)

-10.03

-22.27

13.98

-1.77

Raw materials

-92.49

-103.61

-128.59

-106.09

As % of sales

51.16

51.56

49.73

46.77

Employee costs

-26.38

-30.76

-29.22

-31.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.07

-8.12

9.19

5.2

Depreciation

-12.82

-13.88

-12.94

-10.41

Tax paid

0.31

1.2

-2.63

-1.71

Working capital

6.78

-10.73

15.07

-4.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.03

-22.27

13.98

-1.77

Op profit growth

43.81

-60.95

44.99

-6.15

EBIT growth

-126.43

-117.73

73.02

29.04

Net profit growth

-74.58

-205.5

88.44

215.73

Kalyani Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalyani Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Rohini Gaurishankar Kalyani

Managing Director

VIRAJ GAURISHANKAR KALYANI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhijit Sen

Non Executive Director

G N Kalyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachana Agarwal

Registered Office

Reports by Kalyani Forge Ltd

Summary

Kalyani Forge Ltd (KFL), incorporated as Ellora Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. in 1979, is in the forging industry. It has commenced commercial production in 1981. The name was changed to the present one in 1992. It is having works in Sirur Taluka in Maharashtra.KFL is the first company of its kind in the country to use press forging technology to manufacture precision closed die forgings in the small weight range(upto a maximum of 8 kg). Its products include complex profile items, extrusion forgings, besides shafting and gear items. It is also an ISO 9002 certified company.KFLs clientele includes Ashok Leyland, Automotive Axles, Bajaj Auto, Gabriel India, TELCO, etc. The company also exports to the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, Italy and Saudi Arabia. The company has completed a small project in 1995-96, at a cost of Rs.4 crore for manufacturing machined components and axle tube assemblies. This project is undertaken with an object to suply to Telco and Export Market. The company has undertaken a second expansion project in 1997-98, at a capital outlay of Rs.18 Crores at the land adjacent to existing site of the company at Koregaon Bhima.The company has commercialised its Metal Forms Divisions 1000 Ton press out of the total 3500 ton press capacity in 1998-99. The company has also start commercial production from its warm forging plant & cold forging plant in 1999-2000 and 2000-01 respectively. The development of Warm & Cold forgings has enabled the company to get into manufacture
Company FAQs

What is the Kalyani Forge Ltd share price today?

The Kalyani Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹688.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Forge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Forge Ltd is ₹250.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Forge Ltd is 40.27 and 3.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalyani Forge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Forge Ltd is ₹371.15 and ₹740 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalyani Forge Ltd?

Kalyani Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.78%, 3 Years at 55.71%, 1 Year at 67.46%, 6 Month at 28.06%, 3 Month at 47.46% and 1 Month at 13.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalyani Forge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalyani Forge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.29 %

