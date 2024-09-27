|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Kalyani Forge Limited has intimated esteemed stock exchange regarding proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 27 September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Kalyani Forge Limited has informed the esteemed exchange regarding the Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
